PROVIDENCE – If a tropical vacation to a far-off destination isn’t in the cards this summer, you can still experience some of that feeling right here in the Ocean State. Providence is home to its own indoor tropical ecosystem, where it’s 70 degrees year round, and this getaway is not weather-reliant.

The Roger Williams Park Botanical Center boasts itself as New England’s largest glasshouse display garden, complete with 40-foot tall palm trees, cacti and succulents, carnivorous plants, a serene koi pond, and a trio of goats serving as dedicated groundskeepers.

