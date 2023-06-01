PROVIDENCE – If a tropical vacation to a far-off destination isn’t in the cards this summer, you can still experience some of that feeling right here in the Ocean State. Providence is home to its own indoor tropical ecosystem, where it’s 70 degrees year round, and this getaway is not weather-reliant.
The Roger Williams Park Botanical Center boasts itself as New England’s largest glasshouse display garden, complete with 40-foot tall palm trees, cacti and succulents, carnivorous plants, a serene koi pond, and a trio of goats serving as dedicated groundskeepers.
In addition to its more than 23,000 square feet of indoor greenhouses, the center has outdoor gardens, a rose maze that blooms from June through September, a pollinator meadow, an edible forest and an Asian inspired trail – 15 acres of gardens in all.
A day of wandering offers a sense of peace and a feeling of stepping outside of the busy demands of the day-to-day world. And one just might learn a thing or two while exploring.
Director Lee Ann Freitas said there are plenty of rare and notable plants to keep an eye out for throughout the center. One in particular is a 13-year-old mahogany tree.
“This tree is very special for several reasons,” Freitas said. “First, the circumference of the tree is barely 15 inches, this tells you that the tree grows very slowly, hence the wood is very dense and hard. The density and hardness of the wood makes it a very popular tree for porch decking, outdoor furniture and other carpentry needs. However, the tree became so popular for the density and hardness, that it has become over-harvested in the wild and is now considered extinct.”
“You can still purchase mahogany, but only from a mahogany tree farm where they are usually mono-cropped with no other species, and hence no diversity in the wildlife that once lived in the trees,” she said. “When you come to the center to see the mahogany, it really helps you to visualize just how many old growth trees must be harvested for even the smallest of porches.”
Also not to be missed are the cacti and succulents. Freitas said at the center they like to boast that they have some of the largest succulents found outside of the desert.
“Many people do not realize that all cacti are succulents, while all succulents are not cacti,” she said. “Cacti belong in the same family as succulents yet differ in how their modified leaves, or spines grow. Cacti differentiate themselves from other succulents because they have small holes that the spines grow from; these are called areoles.”
Freitas noted that there is plenty of wildlife on the property, “from beloved garden song birds and butterflies to the not so loved garden foe, the rabbit.”
She said there is a coyote that has created a den on the grounds.
“While we appreciate her beauty and want her to stay to assist in that formidable rabbit population, we ask visitors to use caution when seeing her and create loud noises to deter the coyote from becoming friendly and accustomed to humans,” she said.
The Botanical Center runs on a toxic chemical-free policy, relying on bio-controls to control pests and weeds.
“The center has three lovely goats as part of our bio-control program,” Freitas said. “They work hard to assist in controlling poison ivy, Japanese knot weed, and many other weedy and invasive plants. If you are interested in goats, the center always welcomes new volunteers to our goat and many other volunteer programs.”
The center is also home to the Flavor Lab, which Freitas said was an idea that sprang from her former days as a farmer.
“Often, when people grow food, like radishes, the radish will ‘bolt’ or go to seed and flower before we ever get to pick the radish,” she said. “What I realized as a farmer was that the radish was still worthy to eat, just not the red radish itself. The flowers of radishes are delicious, and the seed pods are even better. I created the flavor lab at the center to share this idea that veggies and plants that we eat are more than just one flavor, i.e. that coveted radish, but rather a flavor profile.”
Freitas said the Flavor Lab also doubles as a produce donation garden. “We have some amazing and dedicated volunteers who grow and harvest the food each week to donate to Providence food pantries,” she said. “Last year the flavor lab and produce donation gardens produced over 5,000 pounds of food. Kevin Rabbit takes the lead and really all the kudos for this amazing feat.”
The center hosts special programs and exhibits that will be ongoing throughout the summer. There is a toddler program called Wee One Wednesdays where preschool aged children visit the center, feed the fish, read a story and create a botanically inspired craft. Ants on a Log, a children’s musical group, will visit on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a children’s songwriting workshop and performance.
“This year the center is installing a new pavilion, revitalizing the summer gardens, has a brand new outdoor children’s garden, and this fall will bring an outdoor meditation garden to round out the Asian trail,” Freitas said.
She suggests keeping up to date at www.providenceri.gov/botanical-center/ and on the center’s Facebook page for special events.
Freitas said she hopes visitors come away from the experience with an appreciation for nature – its beauty as well as its imperfections.
“What we really pride ourselves on is helping people to immerse themselves in nature, and even more importantly, immerse themselves and begin to see themselves as part of nature and this wonderful ecosystem on earth,” she said. “When you come to the center, we hope you will not just notice the beauty of nature, but also the small, mysterious, and often imperfect parts as well. I sometimes get an email where someone is concerned because they saw a plant with insects. I invite them to come back and take a more investigative look at that plant. Often, what is happening on that plant is an ecosystem working toward balance, where there are enough pest insects to support the feeding of beneficial insects.”
She said, “No matter the season, the center is a respite in the cold of winter but a place of quiet in the hectic and noisy summer months, and any month you choose, you will experience a closer connection to nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.