After patiently waiting out rainy days, temperature fluctuations and strategically layered outfits, summer weather always seems to arrive when we feel like we just can’t take it anymore. Whether you were born and raised in the Ocean State, are a naturalized Rhode Islander, or a visitor passing through, we’ve compiled a non-exhaustive list of ideas so that you never have to ask, “What should we do this weekend?”
For the Family
• Pull out the bikes
Name a more classic, tried-and-true outdoor activity than a family bike ride. Rhode Islanders are lucky to have more than 30 miles of biking between the Blackstone River Bikeway and the East Bay Bike Path. The former runs from Cumberland to Woonsocket, and the latter from Providence to Bristol.
• Picnic at Colt State Park
The saying goes that if you’re headed more than 20 minutes away from home in Rhode Island, you’d better pack a lunch. If you’re visiting Colt State Park in Bristol, pack a picnic and make the most of it. The park boasts more than 450 acres of lawn space to spread out and relax. When you’re done, hop on a historic trail or walk along the spectacular shorelines.
• Explore Arcadia
If you’re a nature-loving family looking to expand your horizons, head to the Arcadia Management Area for hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. The expanse includes around 14,000 (heavily forested) acres of natural Rhode Island beauty to hike, spanning the municipalities of Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton, and West Greenwich.
• Visit a farmers market
There’s nothing quite like picking out vegetables on a sunny Saturday morning. The Scituate Farmers Market, located in downtown North Scituate, runs every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 1. There’s live music and food from local food trucks along with all of the market vendors. The Burrillville Farmers Market opens June 3 this season and runs through the end of September. If you’re closer to Providence, Hope Street Market is open for the season on the corner of Hope St. and Blackstone Blvd., and if you start going this summer and never want to stop, Farm Fresh Providence is open year-round indoors at 10 Sims Avenue on Saturday mornings.
• Roger Williams Park Zoo
If you’re feeling stuck inside on a rainy day, don’t count all of your options out. The enclosed exhibitions at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence will pull your kids away from their screens with educational opportunities so fun they’ll forget they’re learning. Current exhibits with indoor areas include the World of Adaptations and the Faces of the Rainforest. Don’t forget to check out the greenhouse next to Hasbro’s “Our Big Backyard” exhibit.
Fun with friends
• Grab a drink at a Blackstone Valley brewery
The rise of Northern Rhode Island breweries in the past few years has been well-documented by The Breeze (search “Valley Brews” for more). Try the closest neighborhood brewery to you.
• Grab a (zero-proof) drink in Providence
In the past year, mocktails have been booming in popularity. Non-drinkers have started asking, “What about us?” when going out with friends, and bars have answered. While most establishments offer at least a few zero-proof options these days, 345 by Plant City has an extended mocktail menu. If you’re in a mixed crowd, The Royal Bobcat and Bellini both have mocktail versions of their signature cocktails that rival the originals.
• Haven Brothers
When you’re out on the town and in need of a quick bite to eat, Haven Bros. is a classic Providence establishment. The iconic food truck is parked next to Providence City Hall and serves burgers, chicken tenders, fries, and every flavor milkshake imaginable.
For date night
• Drive in to a movie
Motorists traveling along Rte. 146 will have undoubtedly taken note of the Rustic Tri View Drive-In sign before, but take this as your new sign to visit if you haven’t before. With three screens to choose from, there’s sure to be something playing to suit every taste.
• Wine by the sea
Starting Memorial Day weekend, Chanler at Cliff Walk will be restarting its afternoon Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. Sip internationally renowned wines on the Meadow Lawn overlooking Easton’s Beach and the ocean. For the full Newport experience, take the obligatory stroll along the Cliff Walk, lay out at the beach, and peruse the shopping that the wharfs have to offer.
• Pedestrian bridge and dinner
During the summer, the pedestrian bridge in downtown Providence is a hub for beer gardens and Tizzy K’s Cereal Ice Cream. Try the Dune Brothers iconic clam cakes, check out Plant City to accommodate any dietary lifestyle, or grab dinner from one of the food trucks. If those don’t pique your interest, you’re a quick walk to downtown or the East Side for any type of cuisine. Don’t forget to grab a picture on the bridge at golden hour.
• WaterFire and a gondola ride
Throughout the warmer months, WaterFire brings the old world to downtown Providence. With a carnival-esque feel, there’s an undeniable magic in the air with fire glowing along the Providence River. Pro tip: Reserve a 30-minute gondola ride with La Gondola along the river and bask in the romance.
