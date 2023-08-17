PAWTUCKET – Plunge in for an immersive experience of Greek food, vendors and performances, at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., this weekend, Aug. 18-20.
“It’s a vibe,” Andrea Vastis, dance troupe director and church volunteer, said of the 96th Greek Festival. “These are they type of festivals that go on in Greece. And for us it’s our church’s name day and for Greeks this is a cause for celebration.”
The festival is a fundraiser for the church so they can continue “to be sustainable as a parish and be part of the cultural fabric of Pawtucket and Rhode Island as a whole,” Vastis said.
Last year, the Greek Festival was back in full force post-COVID with vendors and everything they normally do.
“Oh my gosh, it was probably one of the highest turnouts,” Vastis said of last year’s festival. “We were fortunate the weather cooperated and we had great crowds. It was so nice to have our vendors back along with our foods and desserts.”
The main draw of the free festival is the homemade Greek food available for purchase. They did have to increase their prices a bit, said Vastis, but they always do their best to keep costs in check.
All of the food is made by the parishioners, with recipes that have been passed down from family to family.
Vastis said that they also have a $20 cookbook that they sell at the festival.
Some of the traditional Greek foods to be available, Vastis said, include a lamb dinner, gyros, spanakopita, similar to a spinach pie, moussaka, pastichio, a Greek lasagna, roasted lamb, pork souvlaki and chicken souvlaki dinners, as well as pastries and desserts. Vastis said they are known for their baklava cheesecake.
“Everyone has their own favorite,” she said.
She added that a lot of people come for what they know and then some try other things.
Specially for Friday night, there is an additional menu from Division Street House of Pizza. Vastis said menu items will include a traditional fish dinner for those who don’t eat meat on Fridays, stuffed peppers, and gigantes, made of lima beans and tomato sauce.
“It’s so flavorful,” she said of the gigantes. “We have those items on top of the traditional comfort foods.”
The three-day festival will be held rain or shine, both inside and outside on the grounds of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. It is free admission and free parking in the parking lot across from Pawtucket City Hall, with a shuttle running to and from the church. There is also street parking.
On Friday, the festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring a DJ later on in the evening and a dance performance at 7 p.m. The Greek Pride of RI dance troupe will perform their “Taverna” dance set of traditional and modern Greek dances.
Dance performances will take place throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the junior members of the dance troupe, ages 7-12, will perform at 4 p.m., while the teen and adult troupe will perform at 7 p.m.
“The theme Saturday night is various islands of Greece,” Vastis said of the dancers. “We will wear traditional costumes from Greece. On Sunday the theme is various regions of the mainland.”
On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Traditional food will be available all day. Both days will also feature church tours, at 2 and 5 p.m., and baking demonstrations, at 3 and 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the National Guard will be there with a rock wall from 1 to 6 p.m., and there will also be a face painter available from noon to 7 p.m.
“We will have vendors, indoors and outdoors, selling Greek art and gifts, stuff you can see and get in the stores in Greece,” Vastis said. She added that there will also be non-Greek vendors, crafts and food.
On both Saturday and Sunday nights, the festival will feature a Greek band, Georgios Karatzas and Athenian Entertainment.
“We have a formula that works and we stick with it,” Vastis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.