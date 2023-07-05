“The Five-Star Weekend”
By Elin Hilderbrand, read by Erin Bennett. Hachette Audio, 12¾ hours, $40.
When Hollis Shaw’s husband dies suddenly, the Massachusetts-based food maven is adrift for months. Then she gets an idea: invite her best friends from high school, college, her adult life in Wellesley and her website chat to her summer home on Nantucket for a curated weekend that will let her focus on something besides her grief.
But Hollis doesn’t know that each of these friends is bringing with her more than a suitcase. Simmering animosities, career and health issues, and sexual secrets are coming, too, ensuring that this will be a weekend to remember for more reasons than she’d planned.
Hilderbrand, who has lived on Nantucket for three decades and written over 20 previous novels based there, effortlessly captures the feeling of island life, from tony Squam Road, where Hollis summers, to the less exalted areas where the rich don’t live. Rhode Islanders will also note references to things bought off-island at the Christmas Tree Shops and Ocean State Job Lot.
But it’s Hilderbrand’s storytelling, as usual, that really carries the day. Hollis and her friends feel like real people, with petty grievances, genuine worries, anger and affection. And Bennett’s reading, complete with varied accents for characters from other climes, provides a rock-solid base for the tale.
“The Zombie Cat: An Audiobook of Spooky Fun Misadventures”
By Mark Binder, read by Binder. Light Publications, 4¼ hours, $7.99.
Rhode Island storyteller Mark Binder is usually dead-on with tales that can be enjoyed by listeners of all ages.
This collection of wild yarns about his youth, though, feels like something kids might adore, but that adults with a low tolerance for discussion of bodily functions would rather skip. The detailed descriptions of a dead cat in “The Zombie Cat,” of horrible smells in “The Stench Bomb War” and of vomiting and endless diarrhea in other stories probably slay when Binder tells them, live, to a young audience — the book is described as being for third grade and up — but won’t be anything adults want to hear just before dinner.
Better is the tall tale of how Binder’s uncle invented the Boogie board and how it saved their whole family from a tsunami at, of all places, Scarborough Beach.
Binder is an Audie Award nominee, and his telling of the stories is as good as on this book’s better companion volume, “It Ate My Sister,” as well as on his gentle stories of the wise fools of Chelm, and his masterwork, “Loki Ragnarok.”
“The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill”
By Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, read by Scott Brick. Macmillan Audio, 10¾ hours, $26.99.
Late in 1943, the Allied Powers’ Big Three — U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — met in Tehran to discuss whether and when the Allies would invade Nazi-occupied France. Unbeknownst to them, though, a team of Nazis was preparing to assassinate them all.
It was an exciting moment in the course of World War II. But is it enough to carry a nearly 11-hour book? Apparently not, as Meltzer and Mensch pad this fairly slim episode with windy discussions of the entire war.
And only when the plot has unraveled, and the Big Three have made their plans and safely left Tehran, do the authors disclose that what they’ve stated so confidently in their narrative is, in fact, the subject of debate among scholars as to how much of it actually happened, and how.
Their conclusions ultimately seem sound enough, but it’s hard to escape the feeling that they haven’t played fair in the telling for the sake of enhancing the story’s flow.
Brick, one of the best narrators around, invests every word with portent, nicely ratcheting up the drama of even the most innocuous of moments.
Alan Rosenberg is a retired executive editor of The Providence Journal. Reach him at AlanRosenbergRI@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.