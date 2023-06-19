These three strong novels all involve New Englanders, and their readers’ performances are as good as the writers’ words.
“City of Dreams”
By Don Winslow, read by Ari Fliakos. Harper Audio, 8 hours, $24.99.
Ambivalent Rhode Island mobster Danny Ryan has a problem. Make that many problems.
His wife has died of cancer. A crooked cop lies dead, too, of lead poisoning. And Danny’s Irish crew has lost a 1980s mob war with the Italian syndicate.
Now, with his toddler son in hand and his Irish gang in tow, Danny is on the run to California from Providence, where the Italians want him dead, dead, dead.
In this excellent book, the second of three Danny Ryan novels from Rhode Island-raised author Winslow, Danny tries to go straight. And stumbles into the strange world of Hollywood, which Winslow — several of whose novels have been made into movies — knows well, and sends up beautifully.
He doesn’t neglect the nice local touches, either — the fondness for Del’s, the ritual of vinegar with your fries. (Even if he does make it Adult Correctional “Institute” instead of “Institutions.”)
But most of the story involves Danny’s new life out west, and it’s as compelling as ever, a satisfying mix of action and character. And while the accents Fliakos gives Danny and the rest are maybe a bit more Boston than Providence, he also creates individual characters that suit Winslow’s words well.
“Happy Place”
By Emily Henry, read by Julia Whelan. Penguin Audio, 11 hours, $22.50.
It seemed like such a great idea. Harriet, doing a grueling residency as an aspiring brain surgeon, would join her best friends from a Vermont liberal-arts college for a week at one friend’s summer house in small-town Maine.
Soon, though, the ideal vacation starts to crash around Harriet’s ears. It’s bad enough that she learns her friend Sabrina’s father is selling the house, which Harriet has long thought of when things got overwhelming as her “happy place.” But she’s even more shocked to see that the group includes her former fiance, Wyn.
Harriet hasn’t told anyone that she and Wyn have broken up. And now, to preserve the perfect week for the rest of the group, they decide to keep up the pretense that they’re still together.
You probably can guess where this is going. But Henry, author of such bestselling romance novels as “People We Meet on Vacation,” “Beach Read” and “Book Lovers,” has a winning way with both characters and her New England setting.
And Whelan, one of the best narrators around, contributes Wyn’s husky tones as well as Harriet’s no-nonsense feminine ones, and enough other vivid voices to round out a full cast.
“American Mermaid”
By Julia Langbein, read by Tara Sands. Random House Audio, 11 hours, $22.50.
Penelope teaches English at a high school in New Haven, but that’s not her claim to fame. She’s also a novelist, and a Hollywood studio has optioned her feminist novel about a mermaid who is transformed into a land-dweller for development as a movie script.
So Penelope quits her job and jets off from Connecticut to California, where she finds herself teamed with a pair of veteran screenwriters. Randy and Murphy might as well be twins when it comes to their identical views on how Penelope’s story must be changed – really, turned inside out — to become a movie.
Her sexless, triumphant heroine must now have romantic feelings; the Asian American doctor who transformed her must sprout a thick Japanese accent. And on, and on, until someone — Penelope? the mermaid herself? — begins to rebel.
Langbein’s debut novel is a wickedly sharp sendup of Hollywood’s mores. She’s aided in no small part by Sands, a veteran voice actress who displays a terrifically wide range — from frumpy Penelope to her industry-insider agent to an entirely different set of voices as she reads excerpts from Penelope’s novel-within-a-novel.
Alan Rosenberg is a retired executive editor of The Journal. Reach him at AlanRosenbergRI@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.