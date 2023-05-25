SMITHFIELD – As temperatures heat up, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is giving nature enthusiasts more options for outdoor adventures that don’t involve being out in the hot sun.
ASRI has put together a series of programs to explore nature at night – and organizers promise there is a whole different feel to the events after sunset. With starry skies, cooler temperatures, and unique sights and sounds, the trails can feel like a whole different world.
Many animals native to this area, such as raccoons, bats and beavers, are nocturnal. Unique insects, patterned moths and fireflies can also best be seen at night. Organizers said many Audubon naturalists consider evening to be one of the best times to experience nature.
“Nighttime programs are by far my favorite,” said Laura Carberry, Audubon naturalist and properties director. “Being in the darkness opens up your senses as you explore. You smell water as you get close to the pond, you hear the trill of toads, or listen to a distant hoot of an owl. And imagine just standing quietly, watching hundreds of fireflies blinking and making their way through the fields. It’s magical, and it brings me great joy to see smiles on everyone’s faces after an evening of exploring nature.”
Kim Calcagno, refuge manager of ASRI’s Powder Mill Ledges Refuge and Fort Nature Refuge, said, “Our nighttime programs provide some unique opportunities for folks to experience nature in ways they may not typically – and in a fun, safe and informative forum.”
Calcagno said most people do not go out to explore at night, and many are nervous to do so, but she said so much of nature comes alive at night.
“Many animals forage and hunt for food under the safety of darkness and out of the heat of the day,” she said. “There is much folklore and myth associated with nocturnal animals. We seek to educate people and dispel the tall tales.”
Calcagno said ASRI does not permit the public to hike after sunset on its refuges, so the guided night programming provides a unique opportunity to check out the trails after dark.
“When attending our evening walks, we encourage folks to bring a flashlight, but also to allow us to teach them how to use their own night vision,” she said.
Among the events at Audubon’s Powder Mill Ledges Refuge in Smithfield are programs on bats and fireflies. Calcagno said the firefly program, set for Friday, July 7, is always a family favorite.
“We will start out indoors while we wait for it to get dark enough,” she said. “We will have a short PowerPoint show talking about the lives of our magnificent fireflies, which species live here, how is it that they can produce their blinking lights.”
Kids will make a glow-in-the-dark firefly craft, and once the sun sets, the group will head out to the meadow to watch for the blinking display. “Sometimes we also encounter other nocturnal insects, like singing crickets,” she said. “We also talk about environmental issues affecting these important little creatures, like pesticides, light pollution, and climate change.”
She said the Bat Walk, scheduled on Friday, June 9, will happen on the refuge’s meadow and pond, to search for bats in flight.
“We’ll talk about little brown bats and big brown bats, – our two most common types – and watch them as they hunt for insects,” Calcagno said. “We’ll talk about these amazing mammals’ flight and echolocation. We will also be on the lookout for other nocturnal animal activity as well. We never know when we’ll hear owls, but we’ll keep our ears out for frogs, tree crickets and other night singers.”
Powder Mill Ledges is also hosting a Family Night Hike and a Super Blue Moon Walk, and ASRI’s other refuges are offering a variety of night programs as well.
• Nocturnal Wildlife Tour: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Sunday, June 4, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
• Bat Walk: Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Friday, June 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
• Bats at Eppley: Marion Eppley Wildlife Refuge, West Kingston, Friday, June 16, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
• Ice Cream and Lightning Bugs: Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge, Exeter, Friday, June 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Fireflies!: Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Friday, July 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Froggy Foray: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Thursday, July 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Bats and Beer: Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge, Exeter, Friday, July 21, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
• Family Night Hike: Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
• Nightlife at Ruecker: Emilie Ruecker Wildlife Refuge, Tiverton, Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Night Singers at Parker Woodland: Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge, Coventry, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Night Singers at Caratunk: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.
• Super Blue Moon Walk: Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
To see a full schedule of ASRI events and to register for programs, visit www.asri.org/calendar. Organizers recommend registering early for the evening programs, as they tend to fill quickly.
Attendees should dress for the cooler night air and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Insect repellent and flashlights are also recommended.
