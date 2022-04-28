SMITHFIELD – Seconds after jumping out of an airplane, fear dissipates, transforming into the sensation of floating on a cloud of air.
There is no stomach drop when jumping out of the plane and you can breathe, say Dean O’Flaherty, owner of Boston Skydive Center out of the North Central State Airport in Smithfield.
Well, he explained, breathing is easier when a jumper’s mouth isn’t wide open. O’Flaherty said the jump is not like a rollercoaster ride with a sudden drop. Instead, he said the feeling is like none other one can experience.
“You feel like you’re floating on a cloud of air. The only way you know you’re falling is the wind,” O’Flaherty said.
On a clear day, skydivers out of North Central can see as far as Providence, Boston and Block Island. For the majority of the jump, skydivers have no frame of reference for the fall and can experience the view and feeling. He said there is no rushing earth visual until jumpers are near the landing.
O’Flaherty began jumping in England in 1989, and said he was instantly hooked. The first jump is the most intense, he said, but every jump after that is equally exhilarating.
He says he did not know 30 years ago that he would make a career out of it, and he is lucky in that sense.
“I knew I wanted to do it. I didn’t know that I wanted to do it for the rest of my life,” he said.
O’Flaherty said he was always into extreme sports, and saw skydiving on TV as a child. He said his first jump was military-style attached to a line that drops jumpers from 2,000 feet. He said he’s tried several methods, learning the ropes by re-packing parachutes and more.
“You don’t go to a group home for brain surgery. We’re like that, the best at what we do,” O’Flaherty said.
O’Flaherty and his wife, Jessica, have co-owned the business since 2011 and he has made more than 25,000 jumps. He said it’s natural during the 20-minute flight leading up to the jump to feel a sense of fear.
Boston Skydive Center flies up to 10,000 feet in a Cessna 182 Skylane airplane, with skydivers experiencing 40 seconds of free-fall with a 5-10 minute parachute ride down.
“It’s a relatively safe sport. Definitely safer than driving in New England, especially on Route 146,” O’Flaherty said.
First jumps are done in tandem with an experienced jumper with ground training first. Jumpers must be at least 18 years old and weigh less than 230 pounds, with some exceptions.
Anyone interested in a solo jump will need to do at least one tandem jump first before going through further training. Boston Skydive Center does not offer solo skydiving training. For some people, one time is great, but others want more.
“It’s the best way to experience it without all the stress, anxiety, without having to remember everything,” O’Flaherty said.
Boston Skydive Center opens April 30 and runs through the end of September. It’s open through the week and on weekends. Jumps are $245 per person, with an option of $120 for a video and photo package. O’Flaherty said prices are subject to change due to fluctuating fuel prices.
Visit www.bostonskydivecenter.com or call 508-759-3483 for more.
