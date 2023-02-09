CUMBERLAND – February is for lovers. Now before you roll your eyes at that, let’s remember that love comes in an infinite number of forms. We’re talking here to the bibliophiles in the room – the lovers of books.
Appropriately-scheduled during Library Lovers Month, the Cumberland Public Library will host its Book Lovers Local Author Expo on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is returning to the library for the first time since 2020.
Reading fans of all genres and ages are invited to the library to meet 40 local authors, covering a wide range of both fiction and non-fiction, adult, young adult, children’s books, graphic novels and more. Authors will each have their own table to meet attendees, display, sell and sign their works.
Andy Northrup, assistant director and technology coordinator at the library, is organizing this year’s event. The expo ran annually from 2016 to 2020. Northrup said since starting as assistant director in September, re-launching the expo has been one of his first big projects.
Northrup, who grew up as a “book store kid” (having a mom who worked at a used book store), said both organizers and authors are excited to bring the event back in-person after missing two years due to COVID. In past years, he said the event has drawn upwards of 200 people.
“In-person events of all sizes are a huge part of public library service these days. It’s been a slow return to in-person events over the years. But this type of event is one that just had to be tabled until gathering in-person again was an option,” he said. “We tested the waters by contacting local authors about the Book Lovers Expo possibly returning, and the response was immensely positive so we decided it was time. We figured getting 20-25 authors might be a nice restarting point, and here we are totally booked full with 40 authors coming.”
Northrup said the atmosphere at the event will be casual and fun. He said people will feel comfortable meeting and chatting with authors for a while, or they can quickly browse through the selections.
Expect to see diverse genres and something for all ages. Northrup said authors of fiction for both adults and young adults will be in attendance, as well as authors of children’s picture books and board books. There will also be poetry, nonfiction, memoirs, history, comics, and more.
Asked to highlight a couple of the attending authors, Northrup said, “Dean Calusdian did the mural in our Teen Center and I had the chance to check out his comics and plays. I love his work. Mary Catherine Volk hosted a hugely popular program at the library last year, so we’re excited for her return with her books in tow.”
Featured author Calusdian said, “The greatest thing about book expos, such as this, is getting to meet people and share your work. I’m a writer and illustrator, and have spent the past few years at expos, library appearances and comic book conventions promoting my graphic novel ‘The Stocking Dead.’ Through this I have made so many close friends among fellow authors and the really nice folks attending these events.”
Some of the attending authors are published through Rhode Island’s own Stillwater River Publications, based in Pawtucket.
Steve Porter, Stillwater owner, said, “Kudos to the Cumberland Public Library for organizing this event every year and recognizing the importance of local writers to the community. Rhode Island has an extremely active and vibrant writing community with, literally, hundreds of talented authors producing great work. Many of them write and publish under the radar. Rhode Island’s authors continue to be an asset to the state as a whole and deserve wider recognition.”
Porter also pointed out that COVID may have played a part in coaxing some authors along with their writing. “I think the pandemic gave a lot of people the chance to wrap-up a number of bucket list projects, like finishing their book,” he said. “We saw an increase in projects at the start of the pandemic and they continue to roll in.”
Attending author Mary Catherine Volk said she is looking forward to the expo. “I have been a featured author at the Cumberland Author Expo previously and it is always a spectacular day,” she said. “The library room is magical with the stained glass windows. They provide a wonderful opportunity for authors and residents to meet, sign books and ask questions.”
Volk is the author of “Believe In Forever — How to Recognize Signs from Departed Loved Ones,” and “Trust It! You Have the Power Within.”
Another featured author, Kelly Swan Taylor, focuses on “bridging the gap” between the middle grade and young adult age groups, and creating age-appropriate books for tweens and teens. She was named Rhode Island Author of the Month in the January 2023 edition of Discover Rhode Island Magazine. She will be signing copies of her books, “The Winning Ingredient,” and the first three books in her Nancy Drew-inspired mystery series “The Wright Detective.”
Attendees are welcome to visit one or all of the author tables. Those who do happen to visit all 40 tables will be entered into a prize raffle to win a $100 gift card to Dave’s Marketplace.
Northrup said that above all, the event is about bringing book lovers together. “I think – I hope – the best part will be feeling that sense of community. Being in the library profession for a long time, I have come to believe that reading is a surprisingly social activity,” he said. “There’s this stereotype of someone always having their nose in a book and shutting out the world around them. But the opposite is often true. People who love books and stories want to connect and talk about it. And this is an awesome way for book lovers to connect and meet local authors. And who knows, maybe meeting a local author will inspire someone to finally tackle a book project they’ve been thinking about!”
Attending authors are: Sue Greco, Susan Joyce, Cheryl Dickinson, Jessica Gemma, Thom Ring, Sarah Taylor, Paul Lonardo, Kelly Swan Taylor, Rachel Menard, Julien Ayotte, Robert Bentley, Dean Calusdian, Jed Griswold, Mary Catherine Volk, Ray Wolf, Richard Rezendes, Douglas Anderson, S.F. Lydon, Norman Desmarais, Karen Petit, Wayne Barber, Debbie Tillinghast, Sue Brescia, Alison O’Donnell, A. Keith Carreiro, Michael Fine, Yvette Nachmias-Baeu, Belle A. DeCosta, Louella Eastwood, Patricia Vieira, Paul Magnan, Jack Nolan, Pamela Adams, Quell T. Fox, David Aiello, JC Brown, David Schoorens, Regina Bartlett, and Bud Gardner.
Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552 for more information about the event.
