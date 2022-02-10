PROVIDENCE – David Wayne Britton was just returning from lunch when I caught up with him by phone in Detroit. He’s on the road in the musical version of “An Officer & A Gentleman,” playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center Feb. 18-20.
Britton is playing Foley the drill instructor, the part played by Louis Gossett Jr. in the 1982 movie on which the musical is based. Having been in the Navy in the late 70s and early 80s, he knows a little bit about the discipline required to become a Naval officer.
“From my experience, this show is very accurate,” said Britton.
He emphasizes he was never an officer. Instead, he was the aircraft director on the USS Constellation, one of the Navy’s aircraft carriers.
“By the time I was 19, I’d been halfway around the world,” he said of an experience he cherishes.
Asked what happened between his discharge from the service to becoming an actor, he says simply, “Life was in between. I coached tennis, I coached basketball at a private school.”
Someone asked him along the way if he’d ever thought about acting and gave him a contact.
“I called, and there you go,” he said.
Britton performed in small local theater shows, appeared on “Law & Order,” and acted in the film, “American Gangster.”
“Then this came along. In 2019, I was set up for an audition for this show, and I booked it. Something I’d never done before. A musical.”
Yes, he sings.
“Thank God they don’t have me dancing,” he said, laughing.
He likes Foley, the character he’s playing.
“He believes in America and in what he does. The people he’s training truly do save lives. So, he’s hard on them. He can’t take weakness. Weakness will not save the U.S.”
Britton enjoys the touring process.
“I love it. You get on the bus, you take a nap, you wake up in a different state, and go on stage to do what you do,” he says.
He sometimes does feel a little lost. He tells the story of stopping at a local Walmart with the cast and crew.
“We were getting snacks and lunch food. When I checked out, I asked the clerk where we were. She said, ‘Honey, you’re at Walmart.’ I said no, what state are we in? She said, ‘Oh baby, you’re in North Carolina.’ I walked out and thought, this lady thinks I’m nuts. So, I went back in and explained to her why I was confused, and she said, ‘I am so glad you came back, I thought you were in trouble.’”
This isn’t Britton’s first brush with “An Officer & A Gentleman.” As his tour of duty wrapped up, the Constellation was put into dry dock, and he was transferred to the naval base in Bremerton, Wash.
“I got there two months after they wrapped production on the movie. So many people said if I’d been there sooner, I could have been in the movie,” he said.
Britton counts himself lucky.
“I get to play make-believe for a living. And I finally get an opportunity to do something that people will remember. When it’s all said and done and I’m laying on my death bed, I’ll know I had an impact, making someone smile, or cry, or feel,” he said.
For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.ppacri.org.
