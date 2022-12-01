CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will hold its 14th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission. The venue will then celebrate a Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas that evening at 8 p.m., featuring Nova Scotian-based sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald.

Saturday morning’s Craft Fair and Holiday Festival allows the community to support future Blackstone River Theatre programming and area craft vendors and artisans while they do their holiday shopping locally. There will be 25 crafters, artists and home-based businesses on site and shoppers will be also be able to listen to continuous live music by Bob Drouin, Ed Sweeney, Josh Kane, Cathy Clasper-Torch, The Broad Street Fiddlers, The Vox Hunters, and Atwater~Donnelly throughout the day. There will also be raffle prizes and a bake sale table with all proceeds benefiting future programming.

