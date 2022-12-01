CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will hold its 14th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission. The venue will then celebrate a Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas that evening at 8 p.m., featuring Nova Scotian-based sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald.
Saturday morning’s Craft Fair and Holiday Festival allows the community to support future Blackstone River Theatre programming and area craft vendors and artisans while they do their holiday shopping locally. There will be 25 crafters, artists and home-based businesses on site and shoppers will be also be able to listen to continuous live music by Bob Drouin, Ed Sweeney, Josh Kane, Cathy Clasper-Torch, The Broad Street Fiddlers, The Vox Hunters, and Atwater~Donnelly throughout the day. There will also be raffle prizes and a bake sale table with all proceeds benefiting future programming.
“The live music is what truly sets our Craft Fair apart from the many others that are found throughout Rhode Island,” said Russell Gusetti, Blackstone River Theatre executive director. “It’s an incredible array of Rhode Island-based musicians performing at a free event and it truly enhances the festive atmosphere while patrons shop with local artisans and vendors.” After being forced to cancel in 2020, the event returned last year and Gusetti estimates that it drew more than 400 shoppers over the course of the day.
This year’s vendors include: L&N Toasty Totes (handmade pocketbooks, sling bags and more), Scentsy Wickless Candles, Ducharme Creations in Wood (handmade wooden plaques, ornaments and more), Wooden Buttons (creative and fun crochet children’s wear), Run of the Mill (picturesque Rhode Island landmarks from above), Bells on My Toes (Christmas stockings and decorations), Tree’s Creations, Jane’s Place (crafts in wood and leather), Designs by Diana (Celtic-themed jewelry, artwork, collectibles), Legging Crazy & More (custom print leggings & bath and body products), Party Time Mixes, BeachArt by Chrissie (handmade wood burned driftwood signs & ocean-themed ornaments: custom orders available), Little Loops Knits, Crios/Cross (Handmade accessories in natural yarns, Brigid crosses, Celtic artwork), Kissable Lips & Make up, Aaron Usher Photography, Pampered Chef, Pocasset Wampanoag Creations (native American artwork and jewelry), Jerry Aissis Watercolors, and The Willow Grove (aromatherapy products, ethically made).
After the craft fair concludes, Blackstone River Theatre volunteers will break that event down and set up for a Christmas concert featuring Nova Scotian-based sisters Cassie and Maggie MacDonald. Exciting and innovative, Cassie and Maggie’s talent is surpassed only by the sheer joy they exude in live performances, organizers said. Alternating between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary, haunting and dynamic, “the duo is nothing short of mesmerizing and I am thrilled to finally have them return to BRT for the first time in eight years,” says Gusetti.
The internationally acclaimed musical sister duo are no strangers to holiday magic. Part of a multi-generational musical dynasty, Christmas was always a time to gather near and sing boisterously. “The doors were always open to company with the New Year just around the corner,” said Cassie. The MacDonald sisters invite Rhode Islanders to bring their family to “A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas” celebrating not only yuletide fun but their just-released Christmas album of the same name.
Said Cassie, “For us, the Blackstone River Theatre really feels like a home away from home ... it was one of the very first venues we played when we first started touring in the U.S. and certainly holds a very special place in our hearts. Russell and his whole team have created an incredible community around both the theater and their festival and we feel so incredibly lucky to have been welcomed into the fold. I wish every city had a Blackstone River Theatre, ... the atmosphere, acoustics and overall vibe is unparalleled and we are just counting the days until we can share a bit of Nova Scotia with our Rhode Island family this Christmas!”
The sisters’ awards include 2018 JUNO Award nominees, Galaxie Radio Rising Star award winners, 17 Canadian Folk Music, East Coast Music, and Music Nova Scotia awards and nominations, Female Singers of the Year voted by Live Ireland Radio, Female Vocal Album of the Year by Chicago Irish American News, and Album of the Year by NPR’s Celtic Connection. The trademarks of their stage show will all be front and center as fiddle, guitar, piano, sibling harmonies and percussive step dance will mark the season, paired with classic Christmas hymns, ancient carols, and a “sassy ode to the most mysterious of Santa’s reindeer, Vixen ...”
Tickets are $20 in advance, $24 on the day of the show. Visit www.riverfolk.org for tickets or call 401-725-9272 for more information.
