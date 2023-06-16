UPDATED – The 2023 Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival is cancelled due to weather. Theatre Director Russ Gusetti said the difficult decision to cancel has been made and that they will not be able to use Sunday as a rain date. He added "no one is more sorry than I am…I have never had to cancel a festival in my 12 previous years."
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre is celebrating summer’s arrival by moving programming outside with its 11th annual Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park on Saturday, June 17.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with four stages focusing on Celtic and world music, dance, and culture, plus 40 craft and food vendors and a children’s activities area.
Featured entertainers will include international performers along with many regional favorites.
Three music stages run continuously throughout the day, as does a stage dedicated to Irish step dance. A popular returning feature is an Irish session tent where patrons are invited to bring their instruments and sit in and play with many of the festival performers.
“Our goal is to provide a full day of entertainment that will appeal to every age group,” said Russell Gusetti, BRT executive director and festival producer. “And for less than the price of a single concert ticket, audiences get to see eight hours of world-class music at a family-friendly festival.”
Gusetti said he looks forward to returning to Diamond Hill Park, where more than 1,400 people attended last year, the organization’s first festival following two years off due to COVID shutdowns.
“Even this year was in doubt until late March due to the strong possibility that ongoing park renovations would force cancellation,” said Gusetti. “But it worked out in the end and I encourage people to come out and see how we’ve set up this underused park for a great festival event.”
Featured performers – most doing two sets each – include the Atwater~Donnelly Trio, Cantrip, Kevin Crawford, Cillian Vallely, Colin Farrell and Alan Murray, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Eastern Medicine Singers, Genticorum, Grosse Isle, Hildaland, Turas, and The Vox Hunters.
There will again be a special tribute set of “The Music of Jimmy Devine.” Devine, who passed away in June 2021, was one of the true linchpins of the Irish scene in Providence and will be honored by many close friends playing the music he loved, Gusetti said. The Broad Street Fiddlers, 22 of Cathy Clasper-Torch’s adult students at Blackstone River Theatre, will perform a set as well.
In addition to the four stages, lining the walkway of the park will be 35 crafters, artisans and small business vendors as well as five food vendors – Newport Chowder Company, Incred-a-bowl, Del’s, George’s Grille, and The Ice Cream Machine. There will also be a children’s activity area featuring face painting, henna, sand art, a maze, and from 2 to 5 p.m., Marvelous Marvin’s Interactive Circus Arts.
There will be nonstop Irish step dance featuring 35 students from Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, a noncompetitive school run out of Blackstone River Theatre.
Opening and closing the festival will be Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles. With more than five decades of Irish step dance under his feet, Rhode Island born Kevin Doyle is a son of County Roscommon through his mother Margaret Taylor Doyle. In 2014, Kevin was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the highest honor conferred upon a traditional artist in the United States.
Doyle will be joined by Mary Lee Partington, a regional vocal award-winner; Sheila Falls, an American & All-Ireland fiddle champion; Joey Abarta, a Boston-based All-Ireland champion on uilleann pipes; John Coyne, a noted vocalist and bouzouki player from the Boston area; Josh Kane, an original cast member of Roscommon Soles on flute and whistle, plus dance appearances by The Dancing Doyles – Maureen Doyle and Shannon Doyle.
There will be music from Scotland from the trio Cantrip and the duo Hildaland and Rhode Island’s rich music scene is well represented by the Atwater~Donnelly Trio, Turas, The Vox Hunters and Eastern Medicine Singers.
The festival also showcases two bands from Quebec this year. Making their festival return is Genticorum. Over the past 20 years and with multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, Genticorum have earned a reputation as a leading voice in the evolution of Québécois traditional music. The trio features Pascal Gemme (fiddle), Yann Falquet (guitar), and Nicholas Williams (flute, accordion). Making their Rhode Island debut is the trio Grosse Isle – fiddler/singer Sophie Lavoie, guitarist/vocalist André Marchand, and All-Ireland champion Fiachra O’Regan, on uilleann pipes and banjo – who fuse Irish and Québécois repertoire with their original compositions.
Gusetti said that every aspect of planning a large festival continues to grow each year with rising expenses and continuing supply chain issues. “It’s been an incredible challenge to get what you need, when you need it, if it’s even available at all. Add in that there is also more competition with local events all vying for the same services, be it tent and stage rentals or food trucks and it makes presenting a weather-dependent festival event a true challenge.”
Despite this reality, Gusetti said he remains passionate about bringing his music festival to northern Rhode Island and specifically to Cumberland – to his and Blackstone River Theatre’s hometown. “It’s a chance for residents to discover what we do year-round at Blackstone River Theatre itself. I can promise that if you come Saturday, you’ll definitely be happy that you did.”
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children ages 6-15, and children under 5 get in free. Tickets will be available at the gate via credit card, cash or check. Festival sponsors include Navigant Credit Union, the town of Cumberland, The Valley Breeze Newspapers, Sound Advice LLC, the Quebec Government Office in Boston, and Open MRI of New England. For more information, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf/ .
Parking is free and a 14-passenger shuttle bus to help people who are parked in the farther lots has been arranged from noon to 6 p.m. If needed, satellite parking will be utilized at Mercymount Country Day school. A rain date is set for June 18.
