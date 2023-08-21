SMITHFIELD – On any given morning, patrons of Fast Freddie’s gas station in Smithfield who show up early enough might catch a glimpse of the store’s unofficial welcoming committee: a trio of golden retrievers popping their heads out the back window of their owner’s SUV. One of the three, Buddy, is also likely on his way to his job as Anderson Winfield Funeral Home’s resident therapy dog.

Fast Freddie’s regular customers know to show up between about 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. if they want their morning dose of dog affection. It’s this good-natured temperament and love of people that led to Buddy becoming the comforting presence at Anderson Winfield Funeral Home that people now regularly request to be part of funeral arrangements in times of need.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.