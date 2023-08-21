SMITHFIELD – On any given morning, patrons of Fast Freddie’s gas station in Smithfield who show up early enough might catch a glimpse of the store’s unofficial welcoming committee: a trio of golden retrievers popping their heads out the back window of their owner’s SUV. One of the three, Buddy, is also likely on his way to his job as Anderson Winfield Funeral Home’s resident therapy dog.
Fast Freddie’s regular customers know to show up between about 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. if they want their morning dose of dog affection. It’s this good-natured temperament and love of people that led to Buddy becoming the comforting presence at Anderson Winfield Funeral Home that people now regularly request to be part of funeral arrangements in times of need.
Owner Tom Winfield said he and his wife, Becky, started Buddy with a trainer early on and they just wanted him to be a good, obedient dog.
He said it was the trainer who first saw something more in Buddy. Following through on that instinct led to a calling that Winfield said has been fulfilling for both dog and owners, and a gift to families who are mourning the loss of a loved one.
Now 8, Buddy has been the funeral home’s therapy dog since he was about a year and a half, starting shortly after he received his Canine Good Citizen certification. He has a certain joyful presence about him that fills a room, said Winfield, something something that can’t quite be described.
“Buddy is buddy,” he said. “It’s hard to explain, but when you see him working or doing his thing, as we call it, then it makes sense.”
“We started to ask some families that we were serving, ‘do you want the dog to come in?,’” Winfield said.
The families would ask just what it is that Buddy does. He would tell them, “Well he doesn’t do anything. He just sits there with people.”
“He has a calming presence. He takes everything down a notch,” Winfield said. “Especially with children.”
Buddy, whose full American Kennel Club registered name is Miss Becky’s Block Island Buddy, has a fondness for children, toddlers in particular, struggling to contain his excitement when they are around.
“He has a weakness for toddlers. If there’s a toddler in the building, he knows,” Winfield said.
He said that Buddy’s recall (or ability to come when he is called) is about 100 percent reliable, unless he sees snow on the ground or there is a toddler or small child who has his attention otherwise engaged.
The feeling is usually mutual, which can be particularly helpful in a funeral home setting. Winfield said the children always remember Buddy. When they talk about what happened at the funeral home, or what they saw, they include their moments with Buddy in the conversation, which can ease some of the difficult feelings.
“Buddy plays a big part of that,” Winfield said. “They say it wasn’t that bad, because Buddy was there.”
But it’s not only children who benefit from Buddy’s presence in the funeral home setting. Winfield said Buddy is there for anyone who needs him, and he also picks up on people who are especially upset.
“If someone’s, you know, sobbing or something, again, high alert, he’s like ‘where are they, where are they?’ and he goes,” Winfield said. “The biggest thing is, if he knows that you really need it, he’ll just sit right down next to you.”
Winfield said Buddy is only present in the funeral home if a family requests him, and the business is very conscious of the fact that not everybody is a dog person. He said that when he is requested, and is present during visitation, “He can sense who likes animals and who does not like animals.”
He said that when Buddy senses someone does not like dogs, he does not approach them.
Winfield said Buddy has always had this knack for picking out the people who may or may not need him around. He said early in his training, they had Buddy working on approaching people, and one of the people involved in his training had Buddy approach him, and then Buddy just leaned into the man, stayed with him, having a noticeably special moment with him. Winfield said he later found out the man was suffering from PTSD, and it was like Buddy just knew.
“What is it? I don’t know. But he has it,” Winfield said.
What does a typical workday look like for Buddy?
Winfield said every morning the three dogs (Buddy, Teddy and Nicky) are up by about 4:30 a.m., ready to eat, go out and then take a little rest. They are usually out the door by 6 a.m., with Teddy and Nicky always excited to head to Fast Freddie’s with Winfield, and Buddy choosing whether to head out early or go back to bed.
Once the dogs have had some time with their fan club of visitors at the convenience store, they all head back to the house and it’s time for the workday to begin.
“If I put the vest on him at home, he knows he’s going to work. And he actually gets excited and he’s like ‘let’s go,’” Winfield said. “He likes his job.”
Winfield said that if he is meeting with someone who requests that Buddy be there, he will head to the office with him. Buddy will have lunch, a little siesta, and if it’s a nice porch day, some time on the building’s large front porch.
“If we have visitation at night, he’ll come in,” Winfield said. “A lot of times he comes in about 5:30, quarter of 6, and spends time until, you know, the family’s ready to go home.”
He spends time on his bed, sitting quietly as people come and go, and people will come to him if they want to visit with him. Winfield said many times he is very much part of the background, with people at the end of the night saying they didn’t even know he was there.
“And I think that’s a testament to Buddy,” he said. “But he’s there if people need him.”
Buddy does not have free run of the building, and if the family has asked for him to be present in the room during visitation, he will be on leash the entire time that he is away from his post of his bed. Any attention he does receive throughout the night, he relishes, Winfield said. “He loves attention. He loves interacting with people.”
“He does sometimes nudge, if you’re not paying attention to him, but that’s about the extent of him being obnoxious,” he said. “But he’s just like ‘I’m here, I’m here, I can help you.’”
If Buddy seems a little tired or drained, he’ll be taken outside for a break and to regroup before returning to work.
Winfield said Buddy is dedicated to his job, and gives it his all. “Sometimes if he puts in a full night of visitation, he goes home and he’s conked out,” he said.
According to Winfield, having a dog in the funeral home is not all that common in New England, but in the Midwest, it’s much more common to see.
Winfield said having a resident therapy dog has definitely been a positive addition to Anderson Winfield on the business side as well. He said it happens all the time that Buddy’s presence factors into someone’s decision to do business with the funeral home.
“People will say ‘Is Buddy gonna be here?’ We say ‘absolutely, you want Buddy here, he’ll be here.’ There’s very few times that he’s missed,” he said. Even when families choose off site occasions, Buddy is often requested to come.
Winfield said that though he has three dogs, Buddy is the only one who works at the funeral home. He said that Nicky does have the demeanor and intelligence for this type of work, and that Teddy may not be suited for it. But right now the job is solely for Buddy.
“That’s Buddy’s gig,” he said.
Buddy has also gained a following. “There’s so many stories of Buddy just being Buddy” Winfield said. He’s known around town, and Winfield has even created a “Buddy sticker.” If you see a Buddy sticker at a business, it means Buddy has frequented that location. You can also check in on him on instagram at @twinfield18.
Winfield said that for as long as Buddy wants to continue this work, he will be the therapy dog at Anderson Winfield. It’s something that the dog seems eager to do, and his owners see the positive impact he is having on people at one of the most difficult times in their lives.
“For us it’s very fulfilling, it’s positive. Because we know that we’re offering a service that people, that some people, need,” Winfield said.
