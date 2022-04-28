PAWTUCKET – Cape Verdean American Community Development is taking on a year-long initiative, dedicated to passing on the importance of preserving culture and tradition using a powerful tool – dance.
CACD, located at 120 High St., is a nonprofit with a mission to connect, enrich and advance Rhode Island’s Cape Verdean community: by honoring the past, embracing the present, and empowering the future, organizers say.
In a program being offered for the first time, CACD will present a year-long program of free dance classes for teens ages 12-18, focusing on 12 different genres of dance. Participants will also learn the history of each dance along the way. Organizers say the program is slated to begin at the end of April or in early May.
While the group has previously offered classes in the arts, dance and theater, it is a new endeavor to take on this program under this format.
CACD Executive Director Allessandra Soares said, “Each genre will focus on both the historical content as well as the instruction of the dance. Classes will include an in-person community presentation/lecture, then will be followed by consecutive weeks of instructional dance.”
“The board developed this idea collaboratively, but inspired by a particular board member’s idea of having dance, music and history be a collaborative teaching initiative,” Soares said. “Our history and identity here in the USA and in regards to migration has such rich content that has gone overlooked and which immensely connects with Rhode Island and its historical stories. The goal is to tell our story to the Rhode Islanders who are not aware of our antique existence and to also preserve our newer generations.”
Soares said the history of the dance styles tells stories of migration, colonialism, slavery and more.
“The importance of these dances is that as the diaspora grows we have to make a stronger effort to preserve our culture and traditions, some of which are being forgotten as Cape Verdeans continue to migrate and assimilate in new cultures,” she said. “Some dances being taught are on the brink of extinction.”
Dance classes offered in the program are scheduled to include Batuku, Funana, Koladeira, Kontra Dansa, Maxixa, Mazurka + Morna, Paravanti, Talaia Baxu, Valsa, and Xotis.
Soares said there was a rigorous process that went into selecting instructors for both the dance and lecture portions of the program.
“It is not just dancing, it is a movement for us,” she said. “We purposely in unison selected top dancers/dance groups and educators from New England and even Cape Verde to ensure we incorporated inclusivity, diversity and knowledge.”
Soares said dance, music and the arts go hand in hand with Cape Verdean culture, helping to illustrate important cultural aspects.
Rosy Tavares, CACD board member and Public Relations Committee chairwoman, said that anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 who is interested in learning about Cape Verdean dance and history is invited to sign up for the classes.
She said the length of each class will depend on the type of dance – the more complex a dance style is, the longer the duration of the classes will be.
Classes are free thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts/National Endowment for the Arts.
Those interested in registering may visit www.tinyurl.com/capeverdedance to fill out a registration form to receive class details.
Classes are scheduled to take place at CACD, with performances being held in the community at various locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.