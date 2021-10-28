PROVIDENCE – After spending last year apart because of the pandemic, Altered Reality Entertainment and its loyal fans will be “coming back together” at next weekend’s 9th annual Rhode Island Comic Con.
And it promises to be a truly entertaining reunion.
“It feels wonderful (to be back),” said Susan Soares, the press relations manager of the New England-based organization. “The excitement is in the air as the fans receive their badges and plan their photo ops and autographs.”
The popular entertainment and comic book convention will make its long-awaited return to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and Rhode Island Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nearly 90,000 fans from all genres of pop culture are expected to pass through the turnstiles and not only meet the all-star lineup of celebrities on hand, but also visit the large gallery of artists, take part in Sunday’s cosplay contest for all ages, purchase today’s hottest comic books, and maybe even get a colorful tattoo from the Ink Fusion Empire.
Most of the fans will be decked out in their favorites costumes, but all of them will need to keep in mind some health and safety protocols that will be in place throughout the weekend, with protective mask wearing, regardless of one’s vaccination status, topping the list.
“We have chosen to make masks mandatory this year, as well as offering guests the option of using plexiglass with their professional photo ops,” Soares noted. “Of course, we will have hand sanitizer available throughout the show, and we ask that if any fans are sick to please stay home.”
“We also have some revised practices with our panels with regard to cleaning protocols by our staff,” she continued. “Otherwise, we are running at full capacity.”
One of the highlights of Comic Con has traditionally been the celebrity guest list, which steadily grows during the months leading up to the convention, and next weekend’s lineup may be the best one that’s ever set foot in Providence.
“We’re working with the theme of ‘Coming Back Together,’ and nothing exemplifies that theme more than the cast reunions we have planned this year,” reported Soares. “We’ve always been known for our cast reunions, but this year’s event blows all previous years away.”
One reunion that’s sure to attract the attention of fans of all ages is the cast from the “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix, which will air its fourth 10-episode season on New Year’s Eve.
Karate Kid holdovers William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) headline a group that also includes five of its young stars: Xolo Mariduena (Miguel), Mary Mouser (Samantha), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), and Peyton List (Tory).
Longtime fans of the 1979 action-thriller film “The Warriors” will also get the opportunity to see a handful of the members of the fictional Coney Island gang: Brian Tyler (Snow), David Harris (Cochise), Dorsey Wright (Cleon), Terry Michos (Vermin), and Thomas G. Waites (Fox).
Fans of the ’90s cult classic film “Clerks” will also be in for a treat with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, and Brian O’Halloran coming to the convention, and that’s not all.
“We’re very excited to have Kevin Smith joining us for a special Friday-only appearance and a ticketed evening Q&A,” reported Soares. “We’re also excited about Mooby’s Pop Up (food stand) choosing us this year in honor of the cast reunion we have planned from ‘Clerks.’”
The convention has also filled its guest list with professional wrestlers, and next weekend’s group packs a flying punch with veteran superstars, such as the Honky Tonk Man and Jerry “The King” Lawler, and today’s top stars, such as Adam Cole, Adam Scherr, Britt Baker, Bully Ray, Francine “the Queen of Extreme,” Gremlina, John Layfield, and Ruby Soho.
Also expected to be in attendance again are veteran actors William Shatner (Star Trek’s Captain Kirk), Carl Weathers (Rocky’s Apollo Creed), Lou Ferrigno (the 1970s’ Incredible Hulk), and Leave it To Beaver’s Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow.
Visit www.ricomiccon.com for more information about the event and the convention’s schedule, as well as to purchase admission tickets and photo opportunities and autographs with the celebrity guests. Admission tickets can also be purchased at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center’s box office.
