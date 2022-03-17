SMITHFIELD – Snow melts, purple crocuses start to peek out, and bird songs seem just a little more active. It happens every year in New England, but you might find a bit of extra pep in your step no matter how many Rhode Island springs you’ve experienced.
If you’re chasing that spring fever feeling this year, the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is here to help. Audubon has announced its March and April programming, with an emphasis on searching for signs of spring.
Kim Calcagno, refuge manager of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s Powder Mill Ledges Refuge and Fort Nature Refuge, said, “We have lots of great spring programs coming up. Now that we have some relief from COVID restrictions, we are hoping to be back to full capacity for programs such as our annual Camouflaged Exgg Hunt, Watching Woodcocks program, and all of our fun April school vacation week programs.”
“If you are a budding bird watcher, check out all our spring birding programs, Calcagno said. “We even have some programs for ‘Birding with your Kids’ for families.”
Calcagno said the Audubon has been busy gearing up for the new season.
“Out on our refuges, we are getting ready for spring migrants to return,” she said. “All the bird houses have been cleaned out for the cavity nesters like bluebirds, tree swallows, tufted titmice, and wrens.”
She said conservation staff have been working on projects and repairs that are easier when trees are bare and water levels are low: marking boundaries, mowing grassland habitat, repairing boardwalks and clearing away invasive species.
Exactly what kinds of markers of spring should you expect to see out on the local trails?
Calcagno said, “When the days get above freezing during daylight and below freezing at night, it’s maple sugaring time. The sap is running and the buds are swelling and getting ready to burst into bloom.
“The perfume of the nodding white flowers of snow drops is one of the first scents of spring,” she added.
If you’re heading out to see for yourself, Calcagno advised wearing boots in anticipation of spring muddy conditions.
“But when the first warm, rainy night of spring comes, it’s time for the mass migrations of amphibians, like the spotted salamanders and wood frogs to the vernal pools to begin spring mating,” she said. “Listen for the quacks of the wood frogs in March and then later into April for the high peeps of the spring peepers. Nothing says springtime like the cacophonous chorus of amorous amphibians.”
There will be spring indoor programs offered, as well, such as Pysanky (Ukranian egg decorating) and Make Your Own Lip Balm.
Those looking to get more involved with the Audubon this spring, beyond attending programs, will also have plenty of opportunity. Calcagno said the Audubon’s new director of avian research, Charles Clarkson, will be looking for volunteers to assist in some citizen science projects. She also suggests attending the Bluebird Monitoring Training Workshop and becoming a nest box monitor.
If you’re eager to sign up for the organized programs, here is a sampling of what’s being offered to get you started. Full programming, cost, and registration information can be found at www.asri.org.
• Wednesday Morning Bird Walks: Audubon offers small-group Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with naturalist Laura Carberry. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Advance registration is required. Location will be sent to registered participants in advance.
• Saturday Morning Bird Walks with Audubon: Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, Bristol, April 16, & 30, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Enjoy Saturday morning bird walks with Tom Younkin, founder/creator of Kingbirder, an online contest for birders and bird photographers.
• Paint and Sip: Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, Bristol, Saturday, March 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of painting hand-crafted woodland sculptures while sipping your favorite adult beverage. Participants will be provided with all materials and are encouraged to take their sculptures home. Light snacks will be provided.
• Pysanky Workshop: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Try your hand at the Ukrainian tradition of dyeing eggs called Pysanky. Participants will learn about design, planning and dyeing eggs. Handouts will also be given regarding where to obtain Pysanky tools and dyes. All supplies are provided. Participants will create one egg. Wear clothes that can get messy as dyes are permanent.
• Signs of Spring: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Sunday, March 20, from 8 to 10 a.m. Join naturalist Joe Koger on a nature walk exploring the fields and forests of Caratunk Wildlife Refuge. Look for emerging plants, nesting birds, and animals along the way. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes and bring a water bottle.
• Woodcock Walk: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Friday, March 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Join Audubon for a walk on an early spring evening to observe the unique courtship display of the American Woodcock. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.
• Audubon Camouflaged Egg Hunt: Powder Mill Ledges, Smithfield, Saturday, April 9, check-in at 9:30 a.m., Egg Hunt is from 10 to 11 a.m. Children, ages 3 to 10, hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs camouflage. The children trade their found eggs for a prize to take home, with special prizes going to the finders of the “golden eggs.” Participants should bring a basket or bag. This event is rain or shine, so dress warmly and for the weather. This program is offered at multiple Audubon locations.
• Watching Woodcocks — Supper and Saunter: Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Friday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Join Audubon for an evening dedicated to the mysterious American Woodcock. Begin at Powder Mill Ledges for a soup and salad supper and an introduction to this bird and its mating flights. Then venture outdoors, either at Powder Mill Ledges or the nearby Newman Wildlife Refuge to view and listen for the mating flights and songs. Wear sturdy shoes, dress warmly and bring a bright flashlight.
• Bluebird Monitoring Workshop: Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, Smithfield, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. Are you charmed by Eastern Bluebirds? Consider volunteering with Audubon to monitor their populations this spring and summer. To help conserve this species, Audubon is monitoring their abundance on its wildlife refuges from April to August. The workshops offer prospective volunteers information and training. No experience is necessary. All are welcome.
• Make Your Own Lip Balm: Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, Bristol, Sunday, April 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join an Audubon naturalist and herbalist and learn how to make your own lip balm in this hour-long class. Discover uses for various ingredients and learn recipes. Each participant will make a tin of lip balm to take home.
• Birding for Kids: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Tuesday, April 19, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. An Audubon naturalist will share basic birding skills with kids. Families will learn to identify local year-round birds and a few migratory species through sight and sound, as well as how to use binoculars, field guides, and phone apps. Explore the trails of Caratunk and discover the world of birding! Dress for the weather and bring a mask. Binoculars will be available to borrow during the program. Parents must accompany children.
• Bluebird Nesting Walk: Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Seekonk, Mass., Saturday, April 23, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Learn all about beautiful Eastern Bluebirds. Discover their natural history and learn how to identify them. Head out to the fields to watch these birds in action and check out their homes and neighbors. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring binoculars if you have them.
• Earth Day Fairy Globes: Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, Bristol, Saturday, April 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day by creating a unique and magical fairy scene to hang in your home. All materials will be supplied, but feel free to bring any small items you might wish to include inside your globe. Light refreshments will be provided.
• Froggy Night: Fort Audubon Fort Wildlife Refuge, North Smithfield, Thursday, April 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Listen to the calls of spring peepers and wood frogs found in the wetlands. You might hear owls or observe beaver activity, too. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.
More programs, including a full schedule of April school vacation events, can be found at www.asri.org.
Audubon refuges are also open to the public for hiking at no charge from dawn to dusk daily.
“It’s time to shake off the winter doldrums and get outside for some fresh air and exercise,” Calcagno said.
