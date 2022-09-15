WOONSOCKET – Amanda Cecconi and Christopher Robillard announce the birth of a son, Gabriel W. Robillard, on May 22, at Landmark Medical Center. Gabriel weighed 8 pounds 4.5 ounces. He is the grandson of Rose Toupin of Woonsocket, Gary Cecconi of Woonsocket, and Carolyn Davy of Providence. He is the little brother of Alyssa and Erika Robillard.
CENTRAL FALLS – Alejandra Mayorga and Neftali Mateo Rodriguez announce the birth of a daughter, Lourdes Olivia Mateo on June 28 at Landmark Medical Center. Lourdes weighed 7 pounds. She is the granddaughter of Rosy Romero of Providence, and Rufino Mateo Gomez of Guatemala and Odilio Rodriguez of Guatemala.
WOONSOCKET – Kylee Lafleur and Alan Roy Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Isabella Roy, on May 27 at Landmark Medical Center. Isabella weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. She is the granddaughter of Christine Lafleur of Woonsocket, and Charline Bridges and Alan Roy Sr. of Woonsocket. She is the little sister of Natalia and Alora.
WOONSOCKET – Devin Zane and Kaylie Ryan (Degrange) Larson announce the birth of a son, Zane Ryan Larson, on June 21, at Landmark Medical Center. Zane weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. He is the grandson of David Degrange and Cindy Degrange of North Smithfield, and John Larson and Kim Larson of Burillville.
BURRILLVILLE – Emily and Jeff Baker announce the birth of a son, Myles Baker, on June 26, at Landmark Medical Center. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. He is the grandson of Angela Baker and Jeff Baker of Harrisville and Kim Caniff and Rick Caniff of Glendale. He is the little brother of Isabella Baker and Julia Buzzi.
WRENTHAM, Mass. – Bryanna Joy MacLeod and Derek Douglas MacLeod announce the birth of a son, Dean Douglas MacLeod, on July 8, at Landmark Medical Center. Dean weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. He is the grandson of Kerry Peltier of Plainville, Mass., and Thomas Laboissonniere of Smithfield, and Sandra MacLeod of Wrentham, Mass. He is the little brother of Garrett, Robin, Lily and Gavin.
GLOCESTER – Jenny Stapleton and Tony Finch announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Rose Finch, on July 11, at Landmark Medical Center. Evelyn weighed 6 pounds, 28 ounces. She is the granddaughter of Colleen and John Stapleton of Foster, and Andrew Finch and Laura Garceau of Middleboro, Mass., and the late Kataryna Finch.
