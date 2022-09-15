WOONSOCKET – Amanda Cecconi and Christopher Robillard announce the birth of a son, Gabriel W. Robillard, on May 22, at Landmark Medical Center. Gabriel weighed 8 pounds 4.5 ounces. He is the grandson of Rose Toupin of Woonsocket, Gary Cecconi of Woonsocket, and Carolyn Davy of Providence. He is the little brother of Alyssa and Erika Robillard.

CENTRAL FALLS – Alejandra Mayorga and Neftali Mateo Rodriguez announce the birth of a daughter, Lourdes Olivia Mateo on June 28 at Landmark Medical Center. Lourdes weighed 7 pounds. She is the granddaughter of Rosy Romero of Providence, and Rufino Mateo Gomez of Guatemala and Odilio Rodriguez of Guatemala.

