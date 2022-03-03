SEEKONK, Mass. – Amanda Shey Bissonnette and Sean M. Bissonnette announce the birth of a daughter, Eevee Mae Bissonnette, on Feb. 12, at Landmark Medical Center. Eevee weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. She is the granddaughter of Michael Bissonnette and Cynthia Bissonnette of Cumberland, and Eric Briggs and Kelley Shey Briggs of Cumberland. She is the great-granddaughter of Carl Zoubra and Eva Zoubra of Cumberland, Irene Bissonnette of Cumberland, and Shirley Gillooley of Woonsocket.
