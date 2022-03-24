BRISTOL – Emily Cardosa and Zachary Devlin exchanged wedding vows on June 27, 2021, at Mount Hope Farm. The Rev. Canon Michael J. Horvath officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Bob and Kathy Cardosa of Cumberland. The groom is the son of Mike and Julie Devlin.
Chelsea Rebera and Caroline Cardosa were maids of honor for their sister. Bridesmaids were Hallie and Carlie Devlin, sisters of the groom, Lauren Warchol, cousin of the bride, and Katlyn Twomey, Gabby Rinaldi, Emily Welt and Sydney Cameron. Kathryn Tellier, cousin of the bride, was a junior bridesmaid.
Matthew Devlin, brother of the groom, and Joe Barone were the best men. Groomsmen were Joshua Carlson, cousin of the bride, Matt Rebera, Ian McLaughlin and Dan D’Amico.
The bride graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy in 2013 and Bryant University in 2017. She is an accountant for IT Resource Solutions.
The groom graduated from Mount Sinai High School in 2013 and Bryant University in 2017. He is a scout for the Arizona Cardinals.
