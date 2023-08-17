WOONSOCKET – John R. Dionne and the former Jeannine V. Cote renewed their marriage vows on Sunday, Aug. 6, in St. Joseph Church, Woonsocket, 60 years after their original commitment took place on Aug. 3, 1963, in the same location. The Rev. Ryan Simas officiated at the ceremony, which occurred before family, friends and parishioners. A reception followed at the Empire Buffet for extended family from Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island. The choice of restaurant (formerly known as Dalasta’s and the New Moon) was significant because it is the location where they hung out and where John proposed many years ago.
Except for four months when Jeannine taught in Cranston, they are lifelong residents of Woonsocket. She is a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Parish, while John hails from Fairmount and Sacred Heart Parish. He worked for 25 years for the former Marquette Credit Union, serving as senior vice-president of marketing and public relations. He was also very active in civic and fraternal organizations, spearheading many projects and fundraisers that benefitted the city and its residents. His volunteering is highlighted by 39 years as chairman or co-chairman of the Milk Fund, a local city charity. He also served 10 years on the City Council, six years as president. In 2014, he was inducted into the Rhode island Heritage Hall of Fame.
Jeannine graduated from Rhode Island College as an English/French teacher. She was the first RIC graduate to receive a Fullbright Scholarship and spent a year in France studying French literature. She also earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Assumption College. After raising her family, she worked for the former RIARC, the State of R.I. Department of Human Services, and Seven Hills.
They are the parents of four children: Michelle A. Trupke (Kenneth) of Lowell, Mich.; Elizabeth L. Rondeau (dec. Andre), of Woonsocket, R.I.; Catherine A. Dionne of North Smithfield, R.I.;, and John J. “Jay” Dionne (Felicia) of Smithfield, R.I.; 14 grandchildren include John (Pricles) Trupke of Champaign, Ill. Daniel, Michael, and Stephen Trupke of Madeira Beach, Fla., and, Anne-Marie Trupke, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Paul, and Matthew Trupke of Lowell, Mich.; Christina and Rebecca Rondeau of Woonsocket, R.I., and A1C Jamie Rondeau of Sumter, S.C.; Christopher Dionne of North Smithfield, R.I.; as well as Jessica Gouthrou (Cole) Linberg of Dallas, Texas, Kimberly Beals (Matthew) of Putnam, Conn., and Michaela Dionne of Smithfield, R.I. Great-grandchildren include Kenneth III and Taaliah Trupke of Ill., and newborn twins Chloe and Hayes Linberg of Texas. The Beals will add another great-grandbaby shortly.
