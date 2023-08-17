Dionne anniversary
Buy Now

WOONSOCKET – John R. Dionne and the former Jeannine V. Cote renewed their marriage vows on Sunday, Aug. 6, in St. Joseph Church, Woonsocket, 60 years after their original commitment took place on Aug. 3, 1963, in the same location. The Rev. Ryan Simas officiated at the ceremony, which occurred before family, friends and parishioners. A reception followed at the Empire Buffet for extended family from Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island. The choice of restaurant (formerly known as Dalasta’s and the New Moon) was significant because it is the location where they hung out and where John proposed many years ago.

Except for four months when Jeannine taught in Cranston, they are lifelong residents of Woonsocket. She is a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Parish, while John hails from Fairmount and Sacred Heart Parish. He worked for 25 years for the former Marquette Credit Union, serving as senior vice-president of marketing and public relations. He was also very active in civic and fraternal organizations, spearheading many projects and fundraisers that benefitted the city and its residents. His volunteering is highlighted by 39 years as chairman or co-chairman of the Milk Fund, a local city charity. He also served 10 years on the City Council, six years as president. In 2014, he was inducted into the Rhode island Heritage Hall of Fame.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.