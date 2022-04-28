CUMBERLAND – Michael J. and Barbara A. Boday celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 15.
The couple were married on April 15, 1972, in Hyde Park, Mass. Mrs. Boday is the former Barbara LeRiche.
Mr. and Mrs. Boday are the parents of Matthew J. Boday, and his wife, Jill, of North Smithfield. They are the grandparents of Mason Boday.
Mrs. Boday was employed at Polaroid, and as a CNA and teacher’s aid. She is a master gardener, treasurer of the Norwegian Elkhound Rescue and member of the Blackstone Valley Garden Club. She loves traveling and gardening.
Mr. Boday was a music teacher for Providence Public Schools for three years, North Smithfield Public Schools for 38 years, and also with OCYL and Mount St. Charles Academy. He is the vice president of the Cumberland Land Trust, a member of the Conservation Commission, and vice president of the Norwegian Elkhound Rescue. He loves to travel and work on the land.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary on a European cruise in June.
