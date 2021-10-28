CUMBERLAND – Eugene M. Berard and Claire C. Berard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 23. Due to COVID -19 circumstances, a small celebration was shared with their immediate family.
Mr. and Mrs. Berard were married on Oct. 23, 1971, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Woonsocket. Mrs. Berard is the former Claire C. Lafond.
The couple are the parents of Michael Berard of Woonsocket, and Jason Berard of North Smithfield. They are the proud grandparents of Justin and Isabella Berard of Woonsocket, and Danielle and Ethan Berard of North Smithfield.
Mrs. Berard is retired; she worked for many years at The General Electric Company before taking on the most essential role of homemaker once the couple’s first child was born.
Mr. Berard is also retired and worked his entire career in the construction industry as an operating engineer with Local 57 in Providence. Most of his employment was at J. H. Lynch and Sons Construction and his last five years at Cardi Corporation.
The couple are longtime parishioners of St. Joan of Arc Church in Cumberland, where both are actively involved in faith-filled activities. They enjoy camping and spending time with family and friends, especially their grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.