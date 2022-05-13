NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mr. & Mrs. Keene recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with four generations of their immediate family. They were married on May 3, 1952, at the Quaker Meeting House on Smithfield Road. On Saturday, their children surprised them with a family-only Platinum Jubilee Party at the Heritage Hall in Slatersville. Forty-five of their immediate family attended. The family enjoyed much fun and laughter together.
Walter and Janet are both descendants of Mayflower passengers and of Roger Williams. Walter grew up on a farm on Reservoir Road in Smithfield. Janet grew up on a farm on Follett Street in North Smithfield. They met at a dance at the Primrose Grange. After they married, they settled on part of the old Follett family farm on Keene Street. There they raised eight children (including two sets of twins): Jeffrey, Richard, Douglas, Daniel, Robin, Tracy, Jody, and Jessie. To date, they enjoy 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Walter began his own company, Walter Keene Excavating Company in 1957. When their children completed school, Janet began work as a bookkeeper at The Friendly Nursing Home in Woonsocket. Walter is a charter member of the Primrose Volunteer Fire Department, where he eventually became the Deputy Chief. Janet was also an EMT-Cardiac volunteer at the same department. She was part of a three-person team that participated in a 1989 R.I. Health Department Emergency Medical Support Competition, where they took first place in the Advanced Life Support event.
The Keene’s live in their home on Woonsocket Hill Road where Walter enjoys NASCAR races while Janet bowls and plays golf.
