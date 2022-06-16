CUMBERLAND – Angelo and Brucene (Merritt) LaGreca celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 11.
Mr & Mrs LaGreca were married on June 11, 1972, in their hometown of Norton, Mass.
The LaGrecas marked the occasion with a joy-filled, small celebration with their immediate family.
The couple have raised two children and have two grandsons, whom they adore. After both having successful careers, they are happily retired.
The couple enjoy traveling, beach day picnics, movie and dinner dates, among other adventures.
