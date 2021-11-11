LINCOLN – Paul and Catherine Lalanne marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18. A celebration with their family was held on Sept. 19 at Bella Restaurant in Glendale.
The couple renewed their vows at a mass at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket. The celebrant was the Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak. Music was provided by soloist Christina Caprarelli and keyboardist Raffi Rachdouni.
Their 50th anniversary received an apostolic blessing from Pope Francis as well as blessings from the Most Rev. Bishop Thomas Joseph Tobin and the Most Rev. Bishop Paul Chomnkcky, OSBM, of the Ukrainian Diocese.
Mr. and Mrs. Lalanne were married on Sept. 18, 1971, at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket. The Rev. Paul Szuflat officiated the ceremony. Mrs. Lalanne is the former Catherine Wasylean.
The couple are the parents of Michelle Renehan Lalanne of Smithfield, and Michael Lalanne of North Providence. They are the grandparents of Matthew and Madeleine Lalanne of North Providence.
Mr. and Mr. Lalanne worked together at their business, CAL Promotional Products in Lincoln. Mr. Lalanne is a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Before joining Catherine, Paul worked at Precision Connector Designs in Peabody, Mass. He was a supervisor in quality assurance.
The couple are longtime parishioners of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church and also attend St. Ambrose Church in Albion, where Mrs. Lalanne is a Eucharistic minister.
They both enjoy gardening and traveling. They are avid readers. Most of all, they enjoy spending time with their family and cherished grandchildren, attending their events and sporting games.
