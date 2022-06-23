QUINCY, Mass. – Clare Murphy and Colin Whitney announce their engagement.
She is the daughter of Ted and Suzanne Murphy, North Smithfield. He is the son of Daniel and Susan Whitney of Scituate, Mass.
The future bride is a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, the University of Delaware and Boston University. She is employed as a dietitian at the Boston University College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, Sargent Choice Nutrition Center.
The future groom is a graduate of Connecticut College. He is is employed as a software engineer at DeliveryCircle.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 1, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine.
