EAST GREENWICH – Alissa Nonnenmacher and Russell Dion announce their engagement. She is the daughter of Ralph and Ann (Capellanio) Nonnenmacher of Coventry. He is the son of Jerry and Lynn (Pennachini) Dion of Scituate.
The future bride has a career in marketing. The future groom has a career in sales.
The couple is planning an Oct. 22 wedding in North Kingstown.
