SHARON, Mass. – Juliana Rodrigues and Patrick Miller, of Lincoln, exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 19, at Sapphire Estate in Sharon, Mass. The ceremony was officiated by Kelly A. Ramos. A reception followed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Melody Rodrigues of Cumberland and Glen Rodrigues of Lincoln. The groom is the son of Susan and Andrew Miller of Smithfield.
Molly Walker was the matron of honor and Ashley Rodrigues, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Annie Sokoloski, sister of the groom, Meaghan Fawcett, Lea Dattoli, Danielle Dionne, Nicole Langlois, and Courtney Peltier. The flower girls were Adela Burley, Adelyn Sokoloski and Ryleigh Rodrigues Booth.
The best men were Richard Walker Jr. and Drew Miller, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Brad Rodrigues, Kyle Rodrigues, Nicholas Sokoloski, Kyle Petrin, Christopher Strain and Andrew Lafond. The ring bearers were Kason Worthington and John Jack Rodrigues.
The bride graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013. She received her associate’s degree from Community College of Rhode Island. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2022. She is employed at Sassafrass Hair Salon.
The groom graduated from Lincoln High School in 2012. He is the co-owner of P & R Landscaping LLC and is the owner and president of Miller Properties LLC.
