PROVIDENCE – Cirque du Soleil will bring its touring show “Crystal” to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Square, from Thursday, July 7, through Sunday, July 10, with five performances.
The show will blend circus art with ice skating, following lead character Crystal “on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.”
Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, “Crystal” is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd creation. This is the first time a Cirque show will explore the artistic possibilities of ice.
Organizers say, “This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. Watch as world-class ice skaters and acrobats take their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics.”
The soundtrack will blend popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. The cast will feature figure, extreme and freestyle ice skaters, acrobats, musicians and a comic character. The performance is suitable for all ages.
For tickets and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5fhbcy42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.