The Breeze checked in with our northern Rhode Island breweries on any recent collaborations. We also got a quick update on what they’re seeing for preferences on beer to-go.
Collaborations
• Smug
Smug owner Rob DaRosa said, “We just finished a collaboration that should be coming out next week with Honey Bird Kitchen on Massasoit Avenue” DaRosa said Smug made them a “hoppy lager.”
• Crooked Current
Brewmaster Nichole Pelletier said Crooked Current often collaborates with the other businesses in the Lorraine Mills at 560 Mineral Spring Avenue. They also collaborate with LineSider Brewery every holiday season for a special seasonal beer.
• Lops
Lops owner Sean Lopolito said, “For our anniversary week that starts on Monday, July 31, we’ll be collaborating with Origin Beer Project out of Providence.” “It’ll be for a grisette, which is a lower alcohol by volume tart ale that has sumac, hibiscus, and tamarind in it.”
Lopolito said that the grisette will be something unique, which Shane and Ericka at Origin Beer Project have been very helpful with. “We were happy to have them come in and brew with us,” he said.
• Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies
Charlie Baron, owner of Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies, says each brewer has their own style and each brewery is unique in their own experiences.
“I greatly enjoy collaborations with brewers I’ve been friends with for years, and also love working with new brewers that I helped as homebrewers through the shop,” he said. “I’m hopeful to continue collaborations with breweries around the state.”
• The Guild
Jeremy Duffy, co-owner of The Guild in Pawtucket, said that about a month ago, they did a collaboration with Providence-based Moniker Brewery. Both head brewers, Ben Estes at Moniker and Ken Hermann at Isle Brewers Guild, met at The Guild, so they created Benny & Kenny’s Premium Malt Liquor, which is sold at both locations.
• Foolproof
Pilot program manager John Windle said in the fall and winter, beans from Borealis Brewing Company (located across from Foolproof) are used to make a vanilla espresso porter. Canned coffee from Borealis is also sold at Foolproof.
Windle also said that he and Charlie Baron of Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies recently collaborated to make a Munich dunkel, a dark German-style lager, which sold out quickly. BVBS described it: “This German inspired lager leads with notes of chocolate and undertones of caramel.” The recipe and all the equipment and ingredients were available at Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies.
Cans
• Lops
On to-go options, Lops has stuck with 16-ounce four-packs and may do some 12-ounce four-packs in the future.
“We do not do crowlers and we’ve moved off of 32-ounce crowler cans,” Sean Lopolito said.
• Smug
Owner Rob DaRosa said, “Growlers are pretty obsolete. No one really uses growlers anymore. For freshness-wise a screw-on cap really doesn’t work really well. Also growlers have gone away. Cans are mostly the thing. We’ll do a release with limited bottles that we have, 750 ml bottles with a wax top.”
• Bravo
Chris Mishoe said, “Cans are still hands-down the winner. Growlers are not the best for beer transport. They’re breakable, they are heavy, clunky, people forget to bring them back to the brewery. Or they bring them back with science experiments growing inside of them. Cans are just the way to go and plus you get a longer shelf life. The 16 oz can is the industry norm.”
• Ravenous
Dorian Rave of Ravenous said the brewery sells mostly four packs of cans now, though they do have a small percentage of howler customers. “Very few people come in to fill up a bottle anymore,” he said.
He said they do have some available, and most of the people that come in to have them filled already have their own.
“Or if it’s a beer that they like that we don’t can, or we don’t make enough of it, then people will definitely take the howlers,” he said.
• Crooked Current
Brewmaster Nichole Pelletier said Crooked Current offers crowlers (big cans) and growlers for take-out containers. Both are filled at the time of purchase to ensure freshness.
• Foolproof
Pilot program manager John Windle said they’re seeing a lot less growlers than they used to. Especially now post-COVID, Windle said they primarily sell cans, and cans are most popular since the product is sanitary, sealed, protected from light, and the most long-lasting.
