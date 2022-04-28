APERTIVO:
Appetizers are meant to be light. Stanley Tucci’s culinary memoir, “Taste — My Life Through Food,” begins with an airy description of growing up in northern Westchester County, N.Y., in the 1960s. His competent, caring parents worked full time jobs. Both their ancestral families were immigrants from Calabria in southern Italy. Despite working long hours, Tucci’s mother always provided interesting, multi-course Italian dinners for the family. Young Stanley, first observed, then assisted in the preparation of these meals. Having little interest in sports, the adolescent Tucci became a “foodie,” watching cooking shows, including “The French Chef” with Julia Child.
PRIMO:
Tucci’s family lived in Florence for a year when he was 12 years old, and the young boy’s interest in Italian cooking heated up. He fondly recalls his first visit to a fancy restaurant in Rome, “I loved the taut readiness of the dining room, the preparedness of the staff, and the sense of expectation that sat invisibly at the empty tables.” A restaurant connoisseur was evolving.
A visit with relatives in Calabria and a feast which began with a trip to the mountains to purchase a goat, the main course, from an ancient goat herder is lovingly presented.
SECONDO:
Tucci’s other passion is acting, and he beautifully serves up tales of the early days of struggle living in rent-controlled apartments in the Upper West Side of New York. There were an abundance of Jewish families in this neighborhood and the author deliciously describes the many delis and bakeries which provided sustenance as he attempted to succeed on the Great White Way of Broadway.
He made his film debut in 1985’s “Prizzi’s Honor” and since has appeared in numerous movies, television shows and plays. He has garnered multiple Emmy, Tony and Grammy Awards during his nearly four decade career. Apropos of his love of food, his first venture as co-writer, co-producer and co-star was in a 1996 film, “Big Night,” which was about a failing Italian restaurant in New York. In 2009, and he played husband Paul to Meryl Streep’s Julia Child in “Julie & Julia.”
DOLCE:
“Taste — My Life Through Food” is a sweet, delicious concoction. While the opening chapters lack some sizzle, the tale heats up as Tucci matures. His writing style is intelligent, casual and endearing. Each section is liberally sprinkled with favorite recipes which link to the portion of the life story being told.
Tucci is also not afraid to air his food peeves, as in this takedown of people who perform a repugnant move while dining, “It is the act …(I feel my blood pressure rising as I type. Jesus. I hope I make it through this without having a mini-stroke or worse) … the act …
(F%##@, I’m starting to sweat) … the act … (Breathe, breathe) of a full grown adult … cutting their spaghetti!!!!!!”
Oddly this book about an actor showcasing his love for cooking and food has no pictures! Seems strange with a profession known for vanity and a subject matter that begs for beautiful photographs, but, the omission may reflect the straight forward personality of the author. Several times in commenting upon his movies, he disparages them with insults; “flops,” “no one should have to see this,” and “never should have seen the light of day.”
Only a confident, talented personality could be so glib.
Warning: Reading of this book may cause hunger pains and an incurable desire to simmer a sauce.
