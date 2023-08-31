At the age of 83, Margaret Atwood has published her first short fiction collection since 2014. “Old Babes in the Wood” offers 15 stories which combine Atwood’s brilliant skills of observation and idiosyncratic prose style. The stories are presented in three sections. The middle portion is titled “My Evil Mother” which is book ended by the opening chapter “Tig & Nell” and the concluding “Nell & Tig.”
Although the writing in all three portions is consistently Atwoodian in cleverness and insight, the tones vary in tenor. “My Evil Mother,” the longest section offering nine tales, harkens towards the dystopian viewpoint created in Atwood’s most famous novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She presents witchcraft as a viable parental protective device. She conjures up a fictional séance with the long deceased author of 1984 George Orwell where they discuss communism, slavery, writing and politics. Orwell observes, “Satire in extreme times is risky. Choose any excess, think you’re wildly exaggerating, and it’s most likely to have been true.” This fictional quote, so appropriate for present day America, is reflective of Atwood’s own declaration that none of the excesses in her futuristic plots, none of the extreme actions taken by her fictional characters should be gauged as improbable. In many of her works, especially the more aggressive anti-totalitarianism tracts, Atwood is merely exaggerating current cultural events as a warning to the future.
While the nine “My Evil Mother” stories are disconnected and wildly disparate: a take on the swinging 60s; the brutal slaying of Hypatia, a female philosopher in Ancient Greece; a snail’s pod-like invasion of a woman’s body ... etc., the “Tig & Nell” and “Nell & Tig” chapters use the eponymous couple’s decades-long relationship as a common denominator.
“Tig & Nell” revolves around earlier incidents in the couple’s life and ping pong from a whimsical look at possible medical emergencies they survived to their relationship with an unlikely pair of WWII survivors who became friends and concludes with Nell’s memories of the death of a cat, which she eventually realizes is sublimation for her feelings about Tig, her recently deceased husband.
This trend towards melancholy is played out most extensively in the final chapter, “Nell & Tig.” Here, Atwood’s point of view reflects her status as an octogenarian. In four stories we move, with Nell, through her exploration of her father-in-law’s horrible experiences in WWII, her discovery of long-lost artifacts of her husband, and his decline from dementia.
“There’s a pause. Silent words are said and heard. I’ll be leaving soon. No! Don’t go! Will you help me get out of this when the time comes? Yes, but not yet.”
“I want to still be me,” says Tig.
“You still are you,” Nell says.
“So far,” says Tig.
Another pause. “We’ll get through it,” says Nell.
“Yes, we will,” says Tig. They hold hands.
Although many of the subject matters are somber, Atwood’s prodigious skill leavens the load. She has a sardonic wit. A wife describes her spouse, “I’ll say a word here about my husband, a lovable individual who has improved with time.”
“Old Babes in the Wood” despite its roster of dark themes ultimately shines because Margaret Atwood, at her core, has a profoundly gentle and empathetic world view.
