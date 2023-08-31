Babes in the Wood cover

At the age of 83, Margaret Atwood has published her first short fiction collection since 2014. “Old Babes in the Wood” offers 15 stories which combine Atwood’s brilliant skills of observation and idiosyncratic prose style. The stories are presented in three sections. The middle portion is titled “My Evil Mother” which is book ended by the opening chapter “Tig & Nell” and the concluding “Nell & Tig.”

Although the writing in all three portions is consistently Atwoodian in cleverness and insight, the tones vary in tenor. “My Evil Mother,” the longest section offering nine tales, harkens towards the dystopian viewpoint created in Atwood’s most famous novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She presents witchcraft as a viable parental protective device. She conjures up a fictional séance with the long deceased author of 1984 George Orwell where they discuss communism, slavery, writing and politics. Orwell observes, “Satire in extreme times is risky. Choose any excess, think you’re wildly exaggerating, and it’s most likely to have been true.” This fictional quote, so appropriate for present day America, is reflective of Atwood’s own declaration that none of the excesses in her futuristic plots, none of the extreme actions taken by her fictional characters should be gauged as improbable. In many of her works, especially the more aggressive anti-totalitarianism tracts, Atwood is merely exaggerating current cultural events as a warning to the future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.