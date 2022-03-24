Until 1967, all firefighting and rescue service in Smithfield was provided by volunteers from the organized departments in Greenville and Georgiaville and later, for a short time, one in the Wionkiege Valley.
The town government supported them, but a good portion of the money for new equipment and the like was obtained by the companies themselves through fundraising efforts. The firefighters were not paid, but they performed like true professionals. Their volunteer status was a model that nurtured civic pride and a sense of loyalty and teamwork.
In Greenville, regular drills and training sessions were held to ensure that methods and skill levels were up to date. Most were conducted by the cadre of officers led by Chief Norman R. Segee, but some sessions were supplemented with experts from larger paid fire departments or state agencies and the like.
Before 1970, the concept that led to the creation of Emergency Medical Services had not yet been adopted in the United States. There were no emergency medical technicians yet. Everyone who answered rescue calls was trained in advanced first aid, though.
As for the firefighters, there was a committed membership of some 50 or more men. A number worked in town at the mills. Some were office workers. Some were entrepreneurs. Many were veterans of World War II and the Korean war who had received fire suppression training in the military.
There was also a sizeable number of young recruits of high school age. They had to be at least 17 years old to join. The disparate elements within the company bonded together to serve the community. It was a medium to learn about cooperation and intergenerational respect while protecting the town. For the young members it was an experience in learning about working together and contributing.
The stations had large sirens on the roofs which were activated when a fire call was received. In the Greenville district, all active members who lived beyond range of the sirens were given a radio receiver called an Instalert. From a base unit, the department dispatcher could use the system to notify all of these home receivers when an alarm sounded, and help was needed.
Within a couple of minutes, cars would begin converging on the station and the arriving volunteers would jump out, run across Putnam Pike, and slip into boots and turnout gear that was kept in a ready position beside the trucks or hanging on hooks on the wall. If it were nighttime, the first-run truck had probably already left the firehouse staffed by a crew that slept there. The members responding from home took their places on the other trucks.
Often, the alarms were minor, just a cooking mishap or a wastebasket that caught fire from a carelessly discarded match. At this time of year, brush fires were common too.
Structural fires were a different matter, though. One that broke out on a bitterly cold and stormy day proved to be a massive inferno. It was snowing, and the roads were icy. The call that came in reported only that an out-building was on fire. In fact, though, it was a very large barn.
At the scene, the rescue truck was positioned in a central location in a clearing between the fully involved building and a nearby orchard. The rescue was set up as a command post and warm place for the firefighters to get out of the weather. The engines and tankers took up strategic positions at angles to the burning barn.
In a few minutes several two-and-a-half-inch diameter lines were laid and charged, and a curtain of water was being directed at the conflagration. Under the prevailing weather conditions, everything instantly became coated with ice, including the firemen.
The blaze quickly breached the roof and the sides of the barn. Soon everything began crumbling inward. The resulting pressure of the falling walls sent hundreds of flaming embers, some nearly as large as dinner plates, sailing through the air. They looked like frisbees on fire.
One drifted down and landed on the officer in charge’s head. He didn’t like to wear his helmet, but he always insisted that the crew members had to wear theirs. Now, unintentionally, he was demonstrating why it was important. His hair caught fire.
A young recruit who was talking to him about what to do next instinctively reached up and swatted his head to brush away the ember. Not realizing why this rookie was taking such an extraordinary liberty, the officer began to swear. Then, he apparently felt the heat and stopped. He frowned and reached into the rescue truck and found his helmet. He made an exaggerated gesture while donning it. Just then another ember came down and hit the recruit in the face, burning a furrow in his eyebrow.
The youth was already moving as awkwardly as the Tin Woodman from “The Wizard of Oz.” His turnout coat was encased in so much ice that it cracked as he hunched over and lurched away toward the open rescue truck door.
The officer told him to sit inside and warm up until the chills subsided. As he listened to the hum of the truck’s power generator keeping the interior of the truck warm, he suddenly felt exhausted. A couple of the older, experienced firefighters joined him in the truck. They were shivering involuntarily too. Two women from the Ladies Auxiliary were right behind them with an urn of hot coffee. All three of the men swallowed the steaming brew as though it were merely lukewarm.
The fire raged on into the night while the crew and mutual aid contingents from Georgiaville as well as those from other communities poured hundreds of gallons of water onto the charred remnants of the barn. They were keeping the damage contained and preventing the fire from spreading to a nearby house and other adjacent buildings.
It took until the early hours of the morning to declare the scene under control. The barn was gone. From the start it had been too late to hope for anything else.
It remained for the rookie to find out that most times it was otherwise, but he already knew at all times he should wear his helmet.
Note: The writer was a member of the Greenville Volunteer Fire Company for a number of years beginning at age 17.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
