Last year was rough, what with the whole COVID thing turning everyone’s world on its collective ear. Life as we had known it was in disarray, and the new norm was anything but normal.
Speaking from my own vantage point, that of a single person living alone, it was pretty lonely.
My daughters, fearing for my safety, thought I should shelter in place and avoid all contact with the outside world, up to and including ordering my groceries online and having them impersonally delivered to my door. That was pretty much where I drew the line.
As I explained to them during one phone conversation, that while they all had at least one other person in their household, I was completely alone in mine. Yes, I had books, the internet, and my telephone lifeline to the rest of the world, but not another living breathing creature in my condensed little world. My only social contact with people was my early morning masked forays to one local market or another to restock my larder.
Eventually, one person was admitted to my “pod,” my friend Jeanne who found herself in a similar situation. She would arrive at my door wearing a mask, I would have my mask on as I invited her in. The windows would be open, as per CDC guidelines, and as we sat across the room from each other, we would remove our masks and socialize over tea and cookies, sometimes for several hours, before masking up again for our return walk to the door.
Then came Thanksgiving.
After giving it a lot of thought, I suggested that we celebrate the holiday together, here at my home. A 6-foot folding table with two chairs … one for her and one for me … placed at opposite ends of the table was set up in the living room. The windows were thrown wide open, the heat was cranked way up, and we feasted on a full traditional holiday meal, pies (in the plural) and all. Her friend Ed, who had had his family holiday plans upended at the last moment due to COVID, couldn’t join us since he was not part of the pod, but we fixed a to-go feast for him to pick up and take home.
All things considered, it was pretty good and we knew that better times would eventually be coming if we could all just stay safe and alive long enough to see it.
Then came the vaccine and bit by bit we eased back out into the world.
Then came the Delta variant, and although much of our reconfigured life was able to be salvaged, masks were back and more care needed to be taken again.
Now here we are, once again in holiday mode, and trying to figure out how best to celebrate it all while remaining as safe as possible.
What it has boiled down to in my own family (where my then new son-in-law Ken once remarked, “What is it with your family? Every time someone rips open a bag of potato chips everyone wants to get together to celebrate.”) is that individual family units will form their own smaller gatherings. No big “Soup, Sandwich, and Dessert Day” on the Friday after, either.
Not anywhere near the sterile holiday we all experienced last year, but nowhere near the freewheeling full-family Thanksgiving of two years ago, either.
This year it will be my daughters and their families, me, and my sister Joan who has been staying with me while recuperating from a broken foot. Hopefully, my son Tom and his family and Joan’s daughter and her family will also be joining us on Friday.
Christmas, however, is still being discussed.
It is inconvenient and disheartening for those of us who thrive on big family gatherings, but the good news is that at least we are all still around to complain about the situation. Everyone has been vaccinated, everyone is doing their best to stay safe, and “God willing and the crick don’t rise,” better days are coming.
Here’s hoping all of you out there are in an equally good place.
Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer from Cumberland.
