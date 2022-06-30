Subtitles are often superfluous. Not so with Carl Bernstein’s new memoir, “Chasing History.” The small print subtitle is “A Kid In The Newsroom.”
Bernstein and his famous colleague Bob Woodward are currently on a promotional tour for the 50th anniversary of their historic Watergate journalistic efforts. Their iconic book, “All The President’s Men,” has been re-released with a new foreword from the writing duo.
Caveat emptor, buyer beware, “Chasing History,” except once in the epilogue, does not mention Watergate. It does not mention Donald Trump at all. “Chasing History” adheres to the subtitle’s premise. It is a thorough recollection of Bernstein’s entry into journalism as an extremely young man.
Even though he was an indifferent high school student, he managed to secure a part-time job as an office copy boy for the Washington Star at the tender age of 16. Carl never lacked in confidence. His tale often borders on the braggadocios, but is leavened by occasional descriptions of his underwhelming academic record and social naïveté.
Bernstein had reasons to brag. While still a 16-year-old copy boy, he managed to have his first article published in the local news section of the Washington Star. He was only a Junior in high school. Another one of his early assignments was to provide crowd details and color for the paper when Democratic candidate for the presidency, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, held a rally at Montgomery Blair High School, where Bernstein was still a student. The school’s principal, Mr. Shaw, was surely surprised to see Bernstein in the capacity of reporting for the Washington Star. The last time Shaw had spoken to the young man was when a detective from the Montgomery County police had come into the school to arrest Bernstein for defacing public property!
Chasing History covers Bernstein’s career at the Star from June 1960 through July 1964 when he left to become an editor at the Elizabeth Daily Journal. The early 60s were tumultuous times in America. Integration attempts fueled racial tensions, especially in the south. Washington, D.C., itself was a de facto segregated city, with its large Black community shut out from many of the local amenities. Bernstein, raised by liberal activist parents, chose civil rights as one of his primary areas of focus.
He covered the March on Washington and Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963. He described the crowd, “…Bobby Kennedy and the White House were gratified at how the day was progressing — that the multitudes of demonstrators, overwhelmingly Black, marching peacefully hand in hand with tens of thousands of white citizens, were making their cause felt. The symbol of the march, worn on the lapels and shirt pockets and dresses of tens of thousands of the marchers, was a pin depicting a black hand and a white hand clasped together.”
Three months later, the Star reported on the unthinkable, the assassination of President John Kennedy.
Vietnam and its effect on the nation and on Bernstein also permeates the chronicle. Bernstein retained his 2-S student draft deferment for several years with his on again, off again enrollment at the University of Maryland. Eventually he was dropped from the school’s roster and he managed to snag one of the precious few National Guard openings left in the D.C. area.
“Chasing History” offers up a fascinating look at the politics, the media and the mores of a transitional time in America. Bernstein showed, at a very young age, that he was one of its best oracles.
