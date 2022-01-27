Kevin Fallon, 69, grew up in Smithfield. He lives in Scituate now, but at the core he is a citizen of the world. Music is his path through it.
For him, the love affair with all things musical began as a baby in his mother’s arms when she sang him lullabies such as “Darkness on the Delta.” Less metaphorically, he traces it to age 13 when he got his first guitar for $15.
“I wanted to be like the Beatles and the Stones, but I listened to Peter, Paul, and Mary and Roy Orbison too,” he reflects with a laugh. “I was open to it all.”
One of eight children, six boys and two girls, he also came from a neighborhood of many friends. He describes them all, siblings and friends, as “competitive as could be.”
He notes, “we all were jocks, but we all competed in everything else too. If one of us got a guitar, we all got a guitar.”
From that time forward his medium has been playing instruments with strings, though he is also a talented singer. He is a master of many different styles of music – everything from bluegrass to folk, klezmer to rock and roll.
He went to Smithfield High School, graduating in 1970, and he confesses that it was two music teachers, Thomas Greene and Robert Cleasby, that kept him from going off the rails.
“I was a punk. Bob Cleasby helped me stay out of trouble,” he declares frankly.
“Mr. Greene was an incredible musician. Cleasby introduced me to Gilbert and Sullivan and madrigals, opera, classical stuff. It showed me the range of possible directions music can take you.
“I was in stage band; I was a singer in Gilbert and Sullivan. Here I was listening to hippy music, and he got a lot of us knuckleheads to get down on other things.”
Besides school, the earliest influences that he cites include blues and gospel artist Reverend Gary Davis, Doc Watson, and John Hartford, who wrote one of the all-time most played country songs, “Gentle on My Mind.” All three were exceptionally versatile, original, style-setters. He also credits Alison Krauss as an important influence.
Like John Hartford, besides the guitar, Fallon mastered the mandolin, banjo, and ukulele, but it seems the violin emerged as his instrument of choice, the one he looked for when he was tapping into his most creative and deeply felt impulses.
“It’s how you feel in your head,” Fallon observes. “The first time I heard the Chieftains play …” he begins to comment, but he stops, and you know he is recalling an inexpressible moment. Then he resumes, “I began going to concerts and listening to all these accomplished people play.”
The Chieftains are an Irish folk band from Dublin, who were formed in 1962 and have brought their form and techniques to many venues around the world, earning six Grammys in the process. Being of Irish descent, it was natural for Fallon to be drawn to them.
“I have always been able to perform in different genres,” he says, looking inward. He mentions listening to Miles Davis and Fats Waller, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and The Grateful Dead and taking bits of inspiration from each one and adding them to his own unique perspective until it all became “one big musical stew.” He chuckles when he hears himself say the words.
“I think it’s so interesting to see blues players get together with Irish players and riff off each other and trade runs and stuff. It often grows into a world music sort of thing.”
Early in his career, Fallon was taught some fundamental sounds and old folk tunes from a local fiddler named Stanley Harris, who lived in Harmony and was approaching 80 when Fallon was in his early 20s. It led to him playing some of his first engagements at the old George’s Lounge, now the Harmony Lodge on Route 44. Around the same time, he was part of a USO tour to the Mediterranean.
He also began writing his own tunes. One that he recorded was about Hurricane Belle, an August 1976 Category 3 storm that caused substantial damage along the Atlantic coast in the south but was just a remnant when it reached Rhode Island.
The wind was only strong enough in this area to blow down a crop of sunflowers Fallon had planted. His ironic lyrics telling the story, combined with his inventive composition, made for an infectious piece.
In 1979, at the urging of local fans, Kenneth S. Goldstein, a researcher who was chronicling indigenous Rhode Island folk artists and performers for a Library of Congress project, interviewed Fallon and posted a recording of the results, including the song, and they are still available online (https://www.loc.gov/item/afc1991022_afs22355/).
On the audio recording Fallon recounts how he came by his first violin. It had been the property of his brother’s wife’s grandmother and had been lying untouched for 20 years in her attic in Peacedale.
He likes to point out details like that which relate to an object’s history and its journey through time. He seems to do it to show its inherent value or significance. At one point in the interview, he calls the instrument his baby, at another his “old lady.”
His violin virtuosity helped land him a job as part of Trinity Repertory Theater Company’s resident musical corps. It lasted for 20 years, and he speaks fondly of the work he did.
“That’s a lot of ‘Christmas Carols,’” he says, taking pride in the fact that during the era when Trinity had alternating casts for the Dickens classic, he was the only musician to play in all the shows because of the pivotal part the violin has.
“I was hallucinating,” he jokes, “but I was proud that I could do it.”
Since most careers in music performance are fraught with uncertainty, Fallon has done numerous other things to supplement his income, everything from bartending to managing open mic nights at local venues, to a job in a mental health facility, to rebuilding horse barns.
“I’ve always done plumbing too,” he points out. He seems to have accomplished it all with a song in his heart, and he confides that he intends to keep on making music as long as he is able.
“I have found a niche where the light can come in even on the darkest night. That’s the true joy.”
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
