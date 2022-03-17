Jonathan Franzen has written a theological soap opera. “Crossroads,” his latest novel, features the family of Associate Pastor Russ Hildebrandt who ministers at the First Reform Church in New Prospect, Ill. Set in the early 1970s, Vietnam and the counterculture collide with the conservative principles of religion and Midwestern values.
Pastor Hildebrandt has served at First Reform for a decade, and both his clerical ambition and marriage have suffered diminution of satisfaction. His status in the church was lowered by an incident three years prior to our meeting him and his relationship with his wife, Marion, has stagnated.
Given the Pastor’s need for self flagellation to bring him closer to God, these circumstances seem intentional. Franzen writes of Hildebrandt, “Writhing with retrospective shame, abusing himself in solitude, was how he found his way back to God’s mercy.” On the next page he expands this profile, “Russ now had more than enough to be ashamed of later, more than enough to be sure that he deserved to suffer.”
Not much joyful, soul lifting spirituality in the Pastor’s mindset, but perhaps the need to suffer is what prods Hildebrandt into his long pursuit of a parishioner, the widow Frances Cottrell. Oh, what a tortuous attempt at an affair! The assignation has more false starts than a kindergarten track meet! Even Hildebrandt woke up one morning and realized, “No path with joy at the end of it could be as arduous and convoluted as attaining Frances had become.” This revelation occurs on page 399 of “Crossroads” and readers have 181 more pages to reach the dénouement. Patience in required.
Fortunately, Franzen is a talented linguist and makes the task more palatable. His portrayal of Marion Hildebrandt’s troubled life is poignant and brilliant. Her checkered past shapes her relationship with her husband and ignites her pivotal decisions late in marriage.
The entire Hildebrandt clan, there are four children, has enough issues to fill a psychiatrist’s yearly calendar; narcissism, depression, addictive dependency, and wanna-be adultery. Being the turbulent 1970s there is a great deal of parent/offspring conflict.
Crossroads is the name of the First Reform youth group which Pastor Russ Hildebrandt headed until a questionable indiscretion forced him to give way to Rick Ambrose – a younger, hipper mentor. Much of the plot revolves around events at Crossroads and the changing mores of the time. Group trips to a remote Native American village in the Arizona desert cause many conflicts, not only among Crossroad members, but with the Navajos they had come to help.
Franzen is a widely acclaimed author. His 2001 work, “The Correction,” earned him a National Book Award. In 2010 his photo adorned the front cover of Time magazine with the caption, “Great American Novelist”.
Crossroads was written as the first leg of a planned trilogy. It will be interesting to see where Franzen next takes the fractured, only slightly reconciled Hildebrandt family. By the end of “Crossroads” the Vietnam War is over, Pastor Hildebrandt’s tenure at First Reform is nearly completed and a new generation of the family has arrived.
Where will Franzen’s vivid imagination and voluminous vocabulary bring them?
Stay tuned for season two of this very literate soap opera.
