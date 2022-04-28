Elias Najjar is the proprietor of Cold Brook Cafe, a coffee shop on Danielson Pike where it intersects Route 116 in the heart of North Scituate Village. He and his wife have run the busy bistro for almost six years.
“We love coming here. We love working here, love coming to work,” he says softly.
The town of Scituate is dear to this remarkable man.
Now 69, he speaks with obvious emotion about his journey from his native Lebanon at age 21 to Boston, Mass. It was the beginning of a personnel odyssey with many stops along the way as he worked to make a place for himself and eventually for his family in the United States.
Eli, as he is called, is from Beirut, one of the oldest cities in the world. The first historical mention of Beirut dates to the 14th century BC.
Known for its beauty, sophistication, high fashion, art, and rich culture, it was called the Paris of the Middle East. However, in the mid-1970s a devastating civil war with fault lines erupting along religious boundaries enveloped Lebanon. It saw Christians pitted against Muslims. The economy was upended.
Eli’s father urged him to go to America where a number of their relatives had relocated in the 1920s. They didn’t really know these family members since they had come to Boston so long before, but they could count on them to help.
The city of Beirut was a tinder box when Eli sought to get a visa to come to the United States. It was so dangerous for him as a Christian to go to the embassy, which was in the Muslim quarter, he told the staff member helping him that if he couldn’t get his papers on the first visit he wouldn’t come back. He got the visa.
To safely leave the strife-torn country, Eli had to take a cattle boat to Cyprus and then make his way to Athens, Greece, where he got a flight to Boston. When he got off the plane at Logan Airport he had only $25 in his pocket.
Lebanon is bilingual with both French and Arabic taught in schools there. Eli is fluent in both. He also had studied law for two years as an undergraduate at St. Joseph University, a Jesuit institution in Beirut. However, he knew only a few words of English.
After working in a laundromat for a cousin he didn’t previously know and washing dishes in a restaurant, he went to Atlanta, Georgia, to connect with his uncle, an MIT graduate and veteran of the United States military. His uncle was an executive with The Prudential Insurance Company.
On Eli’s second day there, his uncle told him to go to Georgia State University in Atlanta and enroll in the English as a second language program.
“I asked my uncle how to get there,” Eli recounts with a smile. “He told me, you got to Boston, Massachusetts, from Beirut, Lebanon. You can find your way to Georgia State.”
Eli did, and he began learning English. Adept at languages, he did well. He also took some business courses there.
Eventually, he returned north, coming back to Massachusetts, where he gravitated to the food and restaurant business. Always ambitious, he found himself in Newton and Brookline working in breakfast places mornings and Jewish delicatessens later in the day. Sometimes he slept in his car to save money.
He says that he learned a lot from his time in the delis. “I was a good observer, and I always carried a notebook with me.” A co-worker once asked him why he was taking notes. He told him that he was planning his future. His goal always was to own his own restaurant.
“It was hard work. You had to stay focused, but it was what I wanted to do. I gained so much experience, so much knowledge,” he confides.
He and a friend named Joe owned an “obscure pizza place” in Boston, and Eli’s first venture on his own was in Nantasket Beach in Hull, Mass., where he integrated a lot of middle eastern food into the menu.
“There were a lot of lamb dishes. Business was pretty good, pretty packed. We did pretty well,” he says. However, the rented location ultimately wasn’t sufficiently profitable.
He had married, and his wife, Beverly, was from California so they decided to move there, and he would try his hand as a chef and restaurateur on the West Coast.
“I cooked for Bob Hope,” he mentions casually. The celebrated comedian needed someone to fill in at his Burbank home for his private chef when he was off duty, and Eli got the job.
“I’m not afraid to take risks,” he notes.
Eli recalls that Hope especially liked the way he made meatloaf and shrimp scampi, adding also that Dolores, the entertainer’s wife, “was a great lady.”
In California Eli also worked in a Middle Eastern restaurant where the chef was Mexican.
“I was able to learn a lot of Mexican dishes and show the chef my Middle Eastern recipes,” he mentions. After five years, though, he and his wife came back East.
“I wanted to come back to New England where community and church were more important to people, where your neighbors were interested in talking to you. I didn’t want our kids to grow up there,” he declares. Twenty-five years ago, he, Beverly, and children Amelia, Kimberly, and Greg, returned to Rhode Island, settling in Cumberland.
“I came to this country for religious liberty. My values are what America is all about: work hard, raise a family, be part of the community. If you have good kids, you have a good future. This is my treasure.”
Today, Eli and Beverly run Cold Brook and a second place in Johnston. Beverly went to a design school in Los Angeles and worked in the fashion industry. She has created an atmosphere that combines the feel of a countryside boutique with the flavor of a novel place to eat and have coffee and tea. She also bakes the pastry.
“We moved around a lot in America trying to find our niche. I think we did it here. We’re going to end our journey here. It’s a great town with great people. It can’t be any better than this.”
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
