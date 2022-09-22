Geraldine Brooks’ latest effort, “Horse,” is a powerful work about race and racing.
Horse qualifies as a highly fictionalized historical novel. Lexington, the horse whose life anchors the story, was real, while all that is known of Jarrett, Lexington’s Black trainer, is his name. Brooks skillfully fleshes out their relationship using her own love of horses and her voluminous research into the equestrian racing world of the antebellum South in the mid 1800s.
As seems to be the case in many novels these days, a parallel story of modern times is entwined into the plot. This portion of the tale occurs mostly in Washington, D.C. The two eras are linked by a long-lost painting and the largely forgotten mounted skeletal remains of an anonymous horse stored in a dingy warehouse owned by the Smithsonian Museum.
This confluence of circumstances and the diverse occupations of “Horse’s” many characters; painter, art critic, vertebrate specialist, equine trainer ... etc., allows Brooks to showcase her hard-earned knowledge in many disciplines. She portrays all the splendor and horrors of the breeding, training and racing of thoroughbreds. The relationship between Lexington, whose original name was Darley, and Jarrett is a bond cemented by trust and love.
“Darley nosed the hay, looking for the sweetest stalks. Every so often, he would lay his muzzle for a moment on Jarrett’s head. Jarrett reached up and stroked his neck. He breathed in the scent of hay and horse, trying to ease his racing mind. Darley, done with eating, dropped his poll and rested his large head against Jarrett’s shoulder. The weight was a comfort and brought a measure of peace. Jarrett slowed his breathing to match the soft flare of the horse’s nostrils. He closed his eyes.”
The conditions for Jarrett, as a young Black male raised in Kentucky before the Emancipation Proclamation, are often harsh as his good fortune rises or falls depending on who is his master. Despite his obvious skills with horses, he remains an indentured servant and is sold several times.
His plight is juxtaposed with Theo Northam a Nigerian born freelance writer and teaching assistant at Georgetown University living in Washington, D.C., in 2019.
Theo is educated, urbane and sophisticated yet the color of his skin has impact on his life 170 years after Jarrett first felt the lash of a plantation foreman’s whip across his back.
Chapters in “Horse” are told through the point of view of the main characters. This can lead to some jarring swings in tone and tenor. While Jarrett’s early chapters, before his self education, reflect his unschooled, backwoods mind, the dialogue used by Theo’s PHD thesis advisor is pure intellectual claptrap, “What can you usefully say about the aesthetics of hybridity and transculturation if you take such an approach.”
Brooks was born in Australia and one of her characters, Jess, is from that country. Jess is an expert on the skeletal structure of animals for the Smithsonian. Her work and life intertwine with Theo adding romance and friction to the tale.
Brooks has a background as an award-winning foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal. She published her first novel, “Nine Parts of Desire,” in 1994. Her work, “March,” won the Pulitzer Price for Fiction in 2006.
Horse adds to the canon of Brooks’ literary success and showcases her luminous skills.
