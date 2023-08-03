“Once Upon a Tome” is a book for book lovers. Old-fashioned readers who enjoy the heft, smell and look of books.
Oliver Darkshire, age 29, is the witty author of “Once Upon a Tome.” Darkshire chronicles his adventures as an apprentice at the Henry Sotheran’s Fine Books and Prints establishment in London. Sotheran’s is not just any bookstore. Founded in 1761 it is, perhaps, the longest operating antiquarian bookstore in the world. Darkshire masterfully mixes his contemporary experiences with the fascinating history of Sotheran’s centuries long existence trading in rare, ancient books, pamphlets and curiosities.
Sellers, as well as buyers, of arcane items tend to have idiosyncratic personalities. The author skillfully introduces readers to a world filled with quirky characters. His tone manages to be both comical and classical. Here is his description of his encounter with an extremely unhelpful clerk at an auction house. “Pretending not to notice me was a seated woman with an expression imperious enough to be stamped on to the back of a coin, and she refused to acknowledge me until I pressed the little bell in front of her face. I gave her the grimace I’d prepared, and laid out my paperwork for her, explaining what I was here to collect …”
Sotheran’s newest location, newest meaning they moved there in the early 1930s, is on the aptly named Sackville Street, a small almost forgotten lane off of busy Picccadilly. One section of the book is titled “Art & Architecture” and Darkshire muses, “It’s an old bookshop in an old building, and as you can imagine there’s a lot of dodgy architectural choices buried under all those bookcases. The Art and Architecture department was discontinued years ago, but the slow process of filtering out the books never really seems to finish. There’s a lot to be said about the way the shell of a bookshop influences the people and things inside it, and vice versa.”
It is always sound retail business practice to turn your inventory as often as possible. Sotheran’s is often the antithesis of this dictum, as some items go decades unsold. These objects, moved from cramped space to cramped space in the store, become fond acquaintances to long time staff, but burdensome barnacles for those in the finance department. Perhaps the strangest item purchased by Sotheran’s buyer was a basketball size gourd which had a barely passable profile of Queen Victoria carved into one side. The imagined customer for this oddity never materialized, so the gourd, protected by bubble wrap, was moved to various locations for years until Darkshire accidentally stepped on it, ending its misery!
Occasionally more precious items miraculously appear, “The visitor had brought in a thin leather-bound tome they wanted to sell, something of a family heirloom. Inside was a yellowing copy of “Measure for Measure.” Printed in 1623, the play had clearly been extracted from what is commonly known as the “First Folio,” an incredibly rare book which is the only reliable source for about twenty of Shakespeare’s plays. Only 750 were ever printed, and of those only a few hundred are accounted for in private collections and institutions.”
“Once Upon a Tome” is a book for readers who fill, double depth, a large armoire with books.
“One Upon a Tome” is a book for readers who would rather sever a limb than dog-ear a book.
“Once Upon a Tome” is a book for readers who constantly have a Jenga stack of “in progress” books perilously leaning on a small table next to their favorite chair.
