Jess Kidd’s 2016 novel “Himself” was a stunning debut work. It glows with mystical light, shimmers with very dark Irish humor and is propelled by a brilliant, sophisticated vocabulary. Kidd’s subsequent books, “Mr. Flood’s Last Resort” (2018) and “Things In Jars” (2019), while not as transcendent as “Himself,” cemented her reputation as a leading contributor to the macabre and supernatural genre. Her descriptive powers are spellbinding.
However, her latest effort, “The Night Ship,” encounters some rough waters. Based on a true catastrophe, the sinking of the Batavia a newly commissioned vessel of the Dutch East India Company in 1629, Kidd’s attempt at historical fiction goes adrift. The plot revolves around two young children, Mayken and Gil, connected by location, a barren island off of Western Australia, but separated by 360 years in time.
After her mother’s death in 1628 Mayken is sent on a voyage from the Netherlands to Batavia to join her merchant father in the Dutch East Indies. Because of her wealth, Mayken and her nursemaid, Imke, have comparatively decent sleeping accommodations. It is not a pleasure cruise. After five months at sea, a young deck hand Mayken has befriended tells her, “If people are to lose their minds it will be now, the sailors say. Now that the deck is blanched with salt spray and the heat of the tropics beats down. The gun deck is rancid and airless and the orlop deck a sweltering hell. The first class passengers receive their water sieved through muslin. The rest strain it through their teeth.”
Eventually a shipwreck occurs and 300 of the 341 passengers, including Mayken, make it to Beacon Island, a small uninhabited island off the coast of Western Australia.
In 1989 9-year-old Gil, whose mother has recently died, is sent to Beacon Island to live with his cantankerous grandfather. The formerly deserted island now has a sparsely populated fishing village and a small scientific workshop, which is used to search for sunken vessels. Residents of the island are aware of the long ago shipwreck of the Batavia. Legends of ghostly apparitions have been handed down from generation to generation. There is a small shrine called the Raggedy Tree, where islanders place dolls and trinkets to calm the spirit of a young girl believed to have died there in 1629.
Thus, Mayken and Gil are connected on this remote slab of an island. Both lost their mothers early in their lives and both took boats to reach this destination. Mayken, while on the Batavia, used to dress as a young cabin boy to explore areas of the ship which would have been off limits to a young, wealthy girl. Gil, to assuage the recent loss of his mother, would dress in his grandmother’s clothes when no one was around. A quiet, gentle boy, he was considered a misfit amongst the rough-hewn fishing families who scraped out a living from the waters off of Beacon Island.
All of these events are detailed by Kidd’s skillful use of language. No one can deny her prodigious talent. However, the connections between Mayken and Gil are tenuous and the dénouement arrives quickly for both young people in a hurried conclusion which flips disconcertingly from one era to the other in a dizzying blur. Kidd’s previous works, although containing many odd, disturbing aspects, were leavened by a winking sense of humor and some glimpses of hope. “The Night Ship’s” tenor is darker and the burdens carried by Mayken and Gil are weighty indeed.
