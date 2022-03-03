Tracy Kidder began his non-fiction “Mountains Beyond Mountains,” published in 2003, with this sentence, “Six years after the fact, Dr. Paul Edward Farmer reminded me, ‘We met because of a beheading of all things.’”
Readers immediately know they are about to learn about some extraordinary circumstances and some extraordinary people, chiefly, Dr. Farmer. The story of his journey from living, as a youngster, in a converted bus in trailer parks in Alabama and Florida., to establishing the Partners In Health organization which operates medical facilities and schools in such impoverished areas as Haiti, Peru and Rwanda, is a tale which will educate, infuriate and inspire anyone with a heartbeat.
No matter his family’s location, Farmer flourished academically, easily handling multiple advanced and gifted classes each year. He was president of his senior high school class and accepted a full scholarship to Duke University. While at Duke he met a Belgian nun, Julianne DeWolf, who worked with Friends of the United Farm Workers and joined her on trips to migrant farm labor camps not far from the classic beauty of the Duke Campus in Raleigh, N.C. Here, the future doctor saw the horrific conditions the mostly Haitian workers had to endure. He never forgot.
As a graduate student at Harvard Medical and an intern at Brigham’s Hospital, Farmer worked half the year in Boston and the rest treating patients in Haiti. This was at the end of the brutal dictatorship of Jean-Claude Duvalier. The corruption and the gaping, deadly chasm between health care for monied Haitians and the poverty-stricken both enraged and engaged the young man.
Tracy Kidder was the best possible talent to capture the miracle that is Dr. Farmer. Pulitzer Prize Winner in 1981 for his “The Soul of a New Machine,” Kidder has the observational skills and empathy which brings readers vividly into Farmer’s world. Passages of seven mile treks though difficult Haitian terrain to make just two calls at shanty homes filled with families ravaged by tuberculosis are breathtakingly rendered.
In the Partners In Health culture, Dr. Farmer’s ethos was shortened to “O for the P.” This stood for medical Opportunities for the Poor. While Farmer was a brilliant clinician and fabulous diagnostician, he was foremost an innovator in medical distribution, which brought care and comfort to formerly neglected populations around the globe.
Kidder introduces readers to many heroes in “Mountains Beyond Mountains;” Dr. Jim Yong Kim one of Farmer’s partners in launching Partners In Health, Tom White a Boston businessman and philanthropist who gifted millions of dollars to PIH, Ophelia Dahl another co-founder of PIH, daughter of actress Patricia Neal and author Roald Dahl. Ophelia was an early romantic partner of Farmer’s and continued as a lifelong supporter, and finally, Didi Bertrand, Farmer’s Haitian born wife who is a medical anthropologist and community health specialist. All of these good, moral people were lifted to an even higher purpose because of their association with Dr. Farmer.
Because of the urgency and scope of PIH’s mission, Farmer could be a tough task master. However, he was universally loved by the staff, one of whom wrote Farmer an email as the doctor was en route back to Haiti after an absence:
“Dear Polo, (his nickname), we are so glad we will see you in a mere matter of hours. We miss you. We miss you as the dry, cracked earth misses the rain.”
Dr. Paul Edward Farmer died, at he age of 62, from a cardiac arrest in his sleep while in Uganda to attend a graduation ceremony at a medical school he had helped establish.
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.cm
