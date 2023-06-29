Americans have wished each other a Happy Fourth of July every year since 1776. Images of the 56 delegates to the Continental Congress gathering in Philadelphia to sign the historic document are engrained into the American psyche. However, that’s not how it happened. Only President of the Congress John Hancock and his secretary, Charles Thomson, who was not a delegate, signed on July 4. It would take until Aug. 2 to actually gather most of the other 55 delegates for a mass signing. The final signature didn’t happen until 1781!
Such interesting and enlightening facts form the core of “Signing Their Lives Away” written by Denise Kiernan and Joseph D’Agnese. Published in 2008 with a paperback edition in 2019, “Signing Their Lives Away” is a delightful compendium chronicling the 56 men who risked death by declaring the independence of the 13 states in America. The signees are profiled in brief, three to six-page synopses divided by states. Written in a casual, sometimes snarky tone, the work humanizes the men who defied King George III of England.
The John Hancock portion opens, “It’s no mystery why everyone remembers John Hancock. But what’s kind of sad – pathetic, really – is that someone who gave so much to the American Revolution, who took such immense risks in dedicating his life to independence, is celebrated most often during … National Handwriting Week.”
Most readers will probably choose to first read about their own home state’s delegates. Rhode Islanders will learn about the elderly Stephen Hopkins whose age and palsy made penmanship difficult and, therefore, he declared as he wrote, “My hand trembles, but my heart does not.”
One of the many pleasures of “Signing Their Lives Away” comes from learning about unheralded patriots who history has neglected in comparison to the accolades given to Hancock, Jefferson, Franklin and Adams. Scrolling the contents list gives a sense of the diversity of the delegates:
• Button Gwinnett: The Signer With the $100,000 Autograph.
• Richard Henry Lee: The Six-Fingered Signer.
• Thomas Lynch Jr.: The Signer Buried at the Bottom of the Sea.
• Elbridge Gerry: The Signer Who Gave Us Gerrymandering.
• John Hart: The Signer Who Slept in Caves.
The 56 delegates came from varied backgrounds; many came from old money, were educated in England and owned land and slaves. Some were poorer, self-educated individuals who worked at various trades to sustain their livelihoods.
While the title, “Signing Their Lives Away,” is accurate in that the signees were immediately placed on King George’s list for severe retribution, in fact none of them lost their lives at the hands of the British. Several did see combat in the Revolutionary War, some achieving the rank of general. General Thomas Nelson Jr., a delegate from Virginia, ordered his troops to fire upon his own home in Yorktown because British officers were thought to be bivouacking there. He supposedly offered five guineas to any of his men whose bullets hit his home.
Far from a dry, heavy tome, “Signing Their Lives Away” instructs while also entertaining. Still, many of the lives do follow similar trajectories, so to avoid boring repetition it is the type of book best digested in snippets. Pick it up and read about six or seven American patriots, then come back another day to learn more. Take your time, after all, it took almost five years for all the delegates to sign the Declaration of Independence.
