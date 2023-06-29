book cover

Americans have wished each other a Happy Fourth of July every year since 1776. Images of the 56 delegates to the Continental Congress gathering in Philadelphia to sign the historic document are engrained into the American psyche. However, that’s not how it happened. Only President of the Congress John Hancock and his secretary, Charles Thomson, who was not a delegate, signed on July 4. It would take until Aug. 2 to actually gather most of the other 55 delegates for a mass signing. The final signature didn’t happen until 1781!

Such interesting and enlightening facts form the core of “Signing Their Lives Away” written by Denise Kiernan and Joseph D’Agnese. Published in 2008 with a paperback edition in 2019, “Signing Their Lives Away” is a delightful compendium chronicling the 56 men who risked death by declaring the independence of the 13 states in America. The signees are profiled in brief, three to six-page synopses divided by states. Written in a casual, sometimes snarky tone, the work humanizes the men who defied King George III of England.

