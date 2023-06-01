Hydrogen (H) is the lightest element in the Periodic Table. Lead (Pb) is among the heaviest. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel, falls between these two ends of that spectrum. It deals with heavy topics including sexism, misogyny and misanthropic attitudes, but attempts to lighten the load with humor and irony.
Does it work? Sometimes.
Elizabeth Zott is a brilliant 20-year-old graduate student in the UCLA chemistry department. This being 1952, she is a rarity. Young women are practically non-existent in upper level science academia. Zott’s single-mindedness and focus have vaulted her from a troubled childhood towards a path in the burgeoning new DNA field. However, the male dominated worlds of higher education and science are not eager to accept her. A violent incident derails Zott just prior to her receiving a doctorate degree.
Fast forward a decade and the ersatz chemist has become, to her surprise, a rising culinary star on local television and mother to a 4-year-old girl. This journey forms the skeleton for “Lessons In Chemistry’s” plot. It also provides the scaffolding for Garmus’ literary intention – highlighting the struggles of early 1960s feminism. Roadblocks, detours, potholes and dead ends for women striving to achieve on their merits are rigorously described. With only a few exceptions, Zott encounters mostly vain, arrogant and duplicitous men as she attempts to claim her place in life.
The rendering of characters and execution of scenes fluctuates from the coyly comic to the heavy handed. In describing the flummoxed life of the single parenting man who produces Zott’s TV show Garmus writes, “On top of work woes, four times this month he’d been summoned in to see Mrs. Mudford, Amanda’s kindergarten teacher, who most recently had threatened to report him simply because, in a cloud of exhaustion and depression, he’d inadvertently packed his gin flask where Amanda’s milk thermos was supposed to go. He’d also sent a stapler instead of a sandwich, a script instead of a napkin, and some champagne truffles that time they were out of bread.”
In offering Elizabeth’s persona, the author runs the risk of making her annoyingly robotic in her interactions with people. Asked by a photographer sitting with her dog if the dog bites she coldly replies, “All dogs have the ability to bite, just as all humans have the ability to cause harm. The trick is to act in a reasonable way so that harm becomes unnecessary.”
While Elizabeth is recalling her partner, Calvin, she quickly transitions into the core of her feminist beliefs, “I fell in love with Calvin because he was intelligent and kind, but also because he was the very first man to take me seriously. Imagine if all men took women seriously. Education would change. The work force would revolutionize. Marriage counselors would go out of business. Do you see my point?”
If published in the 1960s “Lessons In Chemistry” would have been a stunningly prescient work foreshadowing the many hard fought gains in equality courageous women achieved with decades of organizing, protesting and educating. As a recent work of fiction, Gamus’ work is an honorable reflection of how far women have advanced and how far they still have to go. For instance, females made up just 3 percent of the undergraduates attending MIT in 1955 while in 2023 they account for 48 percent. Yet, the gender pay gap while making gains in parity from the 1960s and 70s has stalled since 2000.
“Lessons In Chemistry” joins the panoply of grievance fiction produced by disenfranchised authors.
