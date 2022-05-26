“When I look in the mirror, I see that I have grown old, but he never will.”
The speaker is John Tucker. He is talking about Henry R. “Hank” Phillips.
On Sept. 22, 1968, Captain Phillips, 28, of Foster, was declared killed in action in South Vietnam. His birthday is May 24. He would have been 82 years old this week.
Phillips was the commanding officer of Company C, 4th battalion (Mechanized), 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army.
For his conspicuous bravery and efforts to save members of his force, he was nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor and received the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second highest military honor. He also received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
Tucker, of Glocester, a Smithfield native, was a member of the University of Rhode Island rifle team and so was Phillips. They also represented Rhode Island on a rifle team that competed in nationwide matches at the Army’s Camp Perry in Ohio.
Phillips was rugged and stood at about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He had a winning smile with strong even teeth. He was versed in the outdoors. At URI he majored in agriculture, and he was experienced in firefighting as a volunteer in Foster. Phillips lived in the Kingston volunteer fire department’s station while at the university.
He also worked as a game warden. It was not uncommon to see him in class in his uniform, ready to go to work afterwards patrolling the woods adjacent to the campus looking for illegal deer poachers.
“He was pretty serious,” says Tucker, adding, “he was quiet most of the time, but when he’d cut loose, he’d have a good time. He was a good guy.”
Tucker offers an anecdote that provides a glimpse into those long-ago days, the innocence of which puts a poignant frame around the memories it calls up.
“One of the members of the rifle team had a little dog. His name was Jake, Jake the beagle. When it was the busiest time of day with people crossing the quadrangle, three of us, including Henry, would put on our letter sweaters, take the pup on its leash and nonchalantly walk among the coeds,” Tucker relates. “They couldn’t resist petting the dog, and while they did, we would strike up a conversation. It was a failsafe way to meet girls.”
In January of 1965, Phillips went on active duty in the army. His first assignment was in South Korea.
According to his citation in URI’s ROTC Hall of Fame, “In April 1966 he spent a month in Hawaii competing for the All-Army Rifle Team. Due to his excellent performance, his next assignment was to Fort Benning, Georgia, as a member of the US Army Marksmanship Team. Captain Phillips served as Adjutant for the United States Army Marksmanship Training Unit at Fort Benning. While at Fort Benning, Captain Phillips completed Ranger School and reported to the Republic of Vietnam in May 1968.”
In September, Henry was engaged in fierce lethal combat in Tay Ninh Province. On the 22nd his luck ran out during a ferocious firefight he engaged in to free one of the unit’s platoons which was under heavy attack.
Reflecting on Phillips’ fate, Tucker says, “I don’t doubt that in his last moments he would not back down. When he met the dragon, he did not retreat.”
At an online site called “The Wall of Faces” there are tributes and remembrances dedicated to him.
One of Captain Phillips’ classmates remembers Hank in this manner: “He embodied all the attributes this country desires when it sends its sons to war. He was an Army Ranger and was killed leading soldiers in combat. I think I understand how his character was developed by his family, the URI Army ROTC program, and his college experiences. He led a life of selfless service to our nation, leading and saving the soldiers entrusted to him in combat. He is a true Rhode Island hero in every sense of the word.”
On March 7, 2002, Sgt. James L. Talley of Santa Cruz, California, wrote of Phillips’ death, “I will not forget that day.” That was Talley’s entire comment, but he left his phone number on the website. That was 20 years ago, though. This past weekend at long odds I called it. Amazingly, he answered, and I asked him about Henry Phillips. Indeed, he hasn’t forgotten.
“I was there when the captain got killed. He was a great officer for sure. One of the best I had,” Talley, now 76, told me. Then Talley added that he stayed in the army for a career, serving from 1965 to 1985. After his discharge he did security work and is now retired. He quietly underscored his admiration for Phillips, saying he was not one of the best, he was the best.
One other posting on the “Wall of Faces” site provides insight into Henry Phillips’ personal qualities. It is unsigned, but obviously the author knew him well.
“Hank and I were fraternity brothers at URI. He was in the class before mine. I remember his deep but gentle voice. I was deeply saddened to learn of his death. He was always a gentle man who always looked out for the other person. Reading the tributes from those who served with him sounds like the same Henry Phillips. I think of him often and visit him whenever I go to the Wall. He is not forgotten, and we mourn what could have been.”
Phillips was married at the time of his death but had no children.
Monday, May 30, is Memorial Day. It is meant to honor and remember Phillips and the many, many others like him who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Bottom Lines: On Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., Smithfield’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial in Deerfield Park. There will be a brief program led by master of ceremonies John “Skip” Sweeney, co-chair of the Memorial Day Committee. Sweeney is past commander of the Balfour-Cole Post of the American Legion. Present commander Mike Silvia will offer remarks. The program will include an invocation, the laying of wreaths, raising of the flag, singing of the national anthem, the playing of taps, and a rifle salute. The public is invited and urged to attend.
