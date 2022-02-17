Imagine a fanatical, powerful right wing insurrectionist gaining access to 10,000 gallons of a new chemical weapon capable of killing millions? As if Americans don’t have enough to give them nightmares in 2022!
Local mystery/thriller author Jon Land posits this unnerving scenario in his latest work, “Murder at the CDC.” The very contemporary plot melds political corruption, terrorism, special operations initiatives and a nation’s schism into a fast-paced, whirlwind tale. The 291 page book is divided up into 80 very short chapters, creating a slide show effect. This technique is both a strength and a weakness. While it often propels the action forward, occasionally it feels contrived, a shaky, uncertain bridge from one point to the next.
Many of the main characters in “Murder at the CDC” have suffered family tragedies. Mackensie Smith, a high-powered D.C. lawyer, lost his wife and son in a car accident. Robert Brixton, Smith’s personal private investigator, saw his daughter killed by a terrorist bomb. They are scarred, principled men who use their divergent skills to combat malevolent actors.
Smith and Brixton are joined by Kelly Loftus, a Black female Capitol police officer whose own loss had been her recent unjustified dismissal from the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Division on trumped-up charges.
This trio of good souls, Smith, Brixton and Loftus all have psychological dents, but, their core values have not been punctured. They become engaged with a veritable rogues’ gallery of very bad citizens after a horrendous shooting of high school students on the Capitol steps. Also on the Capitol steps that day, although he escaped unharmed, was Sen. Byron Fitch of Maryland, a surreptitious supporter of insurrectionists. The not so good senator forms an unholy, unhealthy partnership with Deacon Frank Wilhyte. The deacon is a former preacher whose self-proclaimed mission is to unite the disparate radical right wing groups; The Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers and The Boogaloo Boys into an organized militia primed for civil war.
The official title page of this novel reads: Margaret Truman’s Murder at The CDC – A Capital Crimes Novel – Jon Land.
Margaret Truman, lone child of President Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, created the Capital Crimes series in 1980 and wrote 25 novels prior to her death in 2008. There is some debate about the true authorship of these works. The Margaret Truman Estate chose legendary ghostwriter Donald Bain to continue the series. Bain is suspected, by some, to have had a heavy hand in all the previous works. He penned five more under his byline until his demise in 2017. Jon Land was selected to carry on and “Murder at the CDC” is his second effort.
Land, a Brown Class of ’79 graduate, earned this prestigious assignment based upon his own prolific, highly praised oeuvre of more than 50 books including the award-winning Caitlin Strong series, plus five “Murder, She Wrote” efforts. His works have won numerous accolades, including several International Thriller Writer of the Year awards and U.S.A. Best Mystery Writer.
Land is also a longtime book reviewer for The Providence Journal and is an emeritus board member of the International Thriller Writers Association.
In “Murder at the CDC,” Land confidently and boldly ventures into the current severe political divide in America between far right and far left constituencies. He convincingly raises the specter of the potential destruction an even more emboldened, better organized anti-government coalition could inflict. The “norms” of government power and law enforcement actions could never quell the planned attack by the villains in “Murder at the CDC.” Only clandestine, shadowy players who operate outside the lines have a chance to stop the dystopian plans.
Could that be the true case in America of 2022?
Contact: jimraftus33@gmail.com.
