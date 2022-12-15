I recently attended the annual Rhode Island Author Exposition. What a bounty of talented writers we have in our state! More than 100 creatives displayed their latest works in the Crowne Plaza Ballroom in Warwick. Whatever you are looking for: fiction, history, spiritual, personal growth, sci-fi ... etc., Rhode Island scribes have you covered.

For readers on your holiday gift list, what could be more appropriate than a book which explores their interest written by a local talent, purchased at a nearby independent book store? Truly a win-win-win on all levels!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.