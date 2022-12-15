I recently attended the annual Rhode Island Author Exposition. What a bounty of talented writers we have in our state! More than 100 creatives displayed their latest works in the Crowne Plaza Ballroom in Warwick. Whatever you are looking for: fiction, history, spiritual, personal growth, sci-fi ... etc., Rhode Island scribes have you covered.
For readers on your holiday gift list, what could be more appropriate than a book which explores their interest written by a local talent, purchased at a nearby independent book store? Truly a win-win-win on all levels!
I’d like to briefly highlight just a few personal favorites I encountered at the Expo. I will be writing full reviews of some of these works in future columns.
• “Meet Me At The Biltmore,” by Amanda Quay Blount: What a simple, yet brilliant, concept for a book! Blount assiduously details the colorful history of the Providence Biltmore hotel from the initial planning, funding, construction and opening in 1922 to its latest iteration as the Graduate Providence. Prohibition, Babe Ruth, JFK, and, of course, Buddy Cianci, are all featured in this amazing work.
• “Born Behind Bars,” by Padma Venkatraman: A Young Adult novel which will captivate readers of all ages. Venkatraman was inspired by a BBC report in 2013 about a young woman held in a jail in India who has a baby boy while incarcerated, without bail, waiting for her trial. Mother and newborn son are forced to live in jail while the impossibly slow, corrupt legal system grinds to a near halt. Venkatraman deftly handles their horrible circumstances in a manner which brings hope and faith to the forefront. Powerful!
• “Blood Moon,” by Jon Land and Heather Graham: Land, a Brown graduate and Providence resident who has published more than 50 books including the popular “Texas Ranger Caitlin Strong” series, joins best-selling author Heather Graham in writing “Blood Moon.” It is a sequel to their book “The Rising” and brings back Alex Chin and Samantha Dixon in a science fiction thriller about a mysterious book, the nuclear option and alien creatures. Fast-paced, page turning action.
• “The Imposter’s War,” by Mark Arsenault: I previously reviewed (April 2022) this wonderful true account of The Providence Journal editor John Revelstoke Rathom’s key role in the United State’s ending its neutrality stance and entering World War I. The bold deceptions of Rathom’s life story and his outlandish influence on America’s decision is riveting reading.
Other works of note:
• Dr. Michael Fine — “Rhode Island Stories” and “On Medicine As Colonialism.”
• Mark Binder — The Rogue’s Island Bundle consist of two R.I. centric books plus an audio book. Plus Binder’s witty “Stories From the Village” series written as Izzy Abrahmson, contains “Winter Hanukkah” tales.
There are many more worthy authors, and stories, to be found in such local stores as: Stillwater Books, Pawtucket; Books on the Square, Providence; Barrington Books, Barrington.
