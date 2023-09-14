James McBride is an unbridled genius. His novel, “Deacon King Kong,” published in 2020 won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. His latest work, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” while spectacular, hints that McBride could use some bridling.
“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” tale takes place in Pottstown, Pa., from the mid 1920s through the late 1930s, although a brief prologue drops mysterious clues from an anonymous narrator in 1972. McBride brilliantly paints the portrait of a struggling blue collar city in which the melting pot of Jews, Blacks, Italians and Poles usually simmers peacefully but occasionally threatens to boil over. One character, whose family has long resided in Pottstown reminisces, “Those were wonderful days, Doc’s childhood, full of strong men whose handshake was their bond and women who knew how to cook and raise children. Nice, clean families. This was before the ‘new people’ — the Jews, the Negroes, the Greeks, the Mennonites, the Russian Orthodox — arrived.”
McBride is not subtle in using the dark foibles of the past to mirror present day issues.
Pottstown is numerically a racially mixed city but stratified in domiciles with most of the Blacks living in the Chicken Hill section. Moshe Ludlow and his wife, Chona, are the Jewish owners of the Heaven & Earth Grocery Store on Chicken Hill. A majority of the other Pottstown Jewish families have migrated to better homes near the city. It is an early example of white flight, but Chona, who runs the store, is revered by her Negro neighbors, whom she treats fairly and kindly. Her husband, Moshe, also owns the All American Dance Hall and Theatre, where he deftly books musicians who will appeal to both races.
McBride is unsparing in his description of divisions in our society, even between Blacks. A Chicken Hill Black comments on the Black residents of nearby Hemlock Row who are known as the Lowgods, “The Lowgods were private, suspicious, unpredictable, and kept to themselves. They grew their own vegetables, tended their own animals, and kept their own counsel. They walked different. They talked different. Their language was odd, full of lilting phrases that pelted the ground like raindrops. Gullah-speak they called it — half English and half African — full of hoodoo sayings and only things the Lowgods understood. They were also not to be fooled with.”
The plot spins off from the 1972 discovery of a skeleton, a belt buckle, some old red threads and a mezuzah in an old abandoned well and quickly slides back to the 1920s and 30s.
While McBride’s astonishing virtuosity delivers a multilayered dissection of prejudice, passion, deception, faith and perseverance, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” unlike “Deacon King Kong,” has some problems.
McBride is also an accomplished musician, a saxophonist. It is, therefore, surprising that in the midst of his scrupulous drawing of his readers into the verbal diorama of the 1920s and 30s he drops a discordant diatribe about America’s future “…a future in which devices that fit in one’s pocket and went zip, zap and zilch delivered a danger far more seductive and powerful than any hot dog, a device that children of the future clamor for and become addicted to, a device that fed them their oppression disguised as free thought.” This jarring jump to present day is unsettling and unnecessary.
McBride’s fulsome creativity also leads to an overpopulation problem in “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store.” He introduces so many characters that readers require empathy overload and may not feel the deep attachments they felt towards Sportscoat and Sister Gee in the more focused “Deacon King Kong.”
Despite these caveats, McBride is a must-read. He just needs that little genius bridling in the future.
