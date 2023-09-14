James McBride is an unbridled genius. His novel, “Deacon King Kong,” published in 2020 won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. His latest work, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” while spectacular, hints that McBride could use some bridling.

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” tale takes place in Pottstown, Pa., from the mid 1920s through the late 1930s, although a brief prologue drops mysterious clues from an anonymous narrator in 1972. McBride brilliantly paints the portrait of a struggling blue collar city in which the melting pot of Jews, Blacks, Italians and Poles usually simmers peacefully but occasionally threatens to boil over. One character, whose family has long resided in Pottstown reminisces, “Those were wonderful days, Doc’s childhood, full of strong men whose handshake was their bond and women who knew how to cook and raise children. Nice, clean families. This was before the ‘new people’ — the Jews, the Negroes, the Greeks, the Mennonites, the Russian Orthodox — arrived.”

