It is appropriate that at the core of “The Passenger’s” plot lies schizophrenia. Cormac McCarthy’s penultimate novel, “The Passenger,” at times reads as if it has been written by several different authors. There are multiple Hemingway-like conversations rendered with terse, succinct dialogue. The protagonist Bobby Western meets a friend at a pub:
“What are you doing?
Waiting on my burger. Sit down. You want one? I’m buying.
Sure.
Go tell him. I ain’t gettin up.
Western walked out to the grill on the patio. Make it two, he said.
Two what.
Hamburgers.
He’s havin a cheeseburger.
Okay.
Cheeseburger?
Sure.
Everything?
Yeah.
Fries?
Fries.
He went back in and kicked back the chair and sat. Where’s all the crazies?”
Contrast that with an eight-page-long discussion Western has with an acquaintance which contains these sentences, “In what sense is a hadron ‘composed’ of quarks? Is this making reductionism put its money where its mouth is? I don’t know. Kant’s view of quantum mechanics – and I quote – is ‘that which is not adapted to our powers of cognition.’” This long passage is a long way from Hemingway. It sounds more like Stephen Hawking.
McCarthy’s stint as a trustee at the Santa Fe Institute, a center devoted to scientific study, gave him ammunition for these esoteric musings, which tend to clog the narrative and lose sight of the plot line.
Plot development does not seem to much matter to McCarthy in this novel. Western is introduced as a salvage diver exploring a recently crashed airplane lying on the floor of an estuary near New Orleans. Missing items: the flight data black box and pilot’s bag plus a discrepancy in the passenger manifest are offered as intriguing tidbits and, seemingly, major themes. Yet they disappear in the miasma of McCarthy’s intellectual musings and are left unresolved.
Western and his sister, Alicia, who committed suicide 10 years prior to his salvage work, were brilliant siblings whose father worked on the Manhattan Project developing the first nuclear bomb as they were growing up. Guilt by association hinders their lives paths. They develop an extremely uncomfortable closeness, as their own early mathematic skills label them as prodigies. In flashbacks and ghostly visitations, Alicia’s severe schizophrenia is revealed. She is haunted by circus-like apparitions led by a spectral ring master, The Thalidomide Kid. He taunts, prods and unravels Alicia’s psyche with contentious intent.
McCarthy, who died in June of this year at the age of 89, was a brilliant, widely praised writer. He won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2007 for “The Road.” Several of his novels have been made into movies, including “No Country For Old Men” which garnered four Academy Awards including best picture.
In “The Passenger,” McCarthy’s writing is mesmerizing, frustratingly obfuscating, undisciplined and nonparalleled. If this description sends mixed messages, that is simply a symptom of schizophrenia.
