There is an old saying – “If only these walls could talk.” Thanks to industrious research and talented writing by Rhode Island author Amanda Quay Blount the walls of the venerable Biltmore tell a magnificent tale of the 100-year-old hotel.

In “Meet Me At The Biltmore” Blount presents 39 short vignettes in four chapters. She begins in 1919 when Edward Albee, founder of the Albee Theater, wrote to Providence’s Mayor Joseph Gainer touting the need for the city to build a luxury hotel. Blount’s riveting tale ends with the controversial renaming of the Biltmore to The Graduate and the hotel’s battle to survive the crushing impact of COVID in 2020.

