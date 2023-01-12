There is an old saying – “If only these walls could talk.” Thanks to industrious research and talented writing by Rhode Island author Amanda Quay Blount the walls of the venerable Biltmore tell a magnificent tale of the 100-year-old hotel.
In “Meet Me At The Biltmore” Blount presents 39 short vignettes in four chapters. She begins in 1919 when Edward Albee, founder of the Albee Theater, wrote to Providence’s Mayor Joseph Gainer touting the need for the city to build a luxury hotel. Blount’s riveting tale ends with the controversial renaming of the Biltmore to The Graduate and the hotel’s battle to survive the crushing impact of COVID in 2020.
Some characters and events profiled, such as Buddy Cianci’s escapades and the Hurricane of 1938 have been previously well chronicled. Yet, Blount brings a fresh perspective to these stories and manages to provide new, colorful insights.
Other Biltmore idiosyncrasies explored are not as well known. In 1922 L. Duane Wallick was named general manager, a position he held until 1947. To reduce food costs, Wallick planted vegetable and flower gardens and built chicken coops on the Biltmore’s roof. He was decades ahead of the farm to table concept for restaurants. Wallick was not content with just these innovative uses of the open space atop his hotel. They were only the beginning. Eventually he added: roosters, geese, turtles, monkeys, alligators, gold fish and raccoons who all enjoyed life looking over the city of Providence. Perhaps the most notorious, and briefly loved, was a bear cub named Cinny who often romped and played in the lobby until he grew too large and feisty and was transferred to the roof.
Animals were not the only exotics to spend time at the Biltmore. As the hotel’s reputation grew, the clientele included many famous, and infamous, personages. Among the many who graced the Biltmore’s halls, plus wined and dined at the various restaurant iterations, were the Von Trapp Family, Audrey Hepburn, Maya Angelou and the Rolling Stones. There is a great photograph, among many wonderful pictures in the book, of Senator John F. Kennedy greeting people outside the Biltmore on election day in 1960. Unfortunately, in a serious gaff, the caption erroneously states the year as 1963.
Blount also personalizes the Biltmore’s story by describing the lives of several longtime employees; doormen, chefs and executives who spent decades working at the hotel. In interviews, they flesh out the many highs and lows, the disruption of changing ownership, the onslaught of new competition and the sad 18 months closing because of COVID-19.
There are far too many other interesting people and happenings to include in this review. Blount manages to pack an amazing amount of detail into just 293 pages.
Many cataclysmic world events occurred in these first 100 years of the Biltmore’s existence – world wars, depressions, prohibition, assassinations, civil rights and women’s rights movements … etc. In “Meet Me At The Biltmore” Amanda Quay Blount weaves these events smoothly into the narrative and shows their effect on the Biltmore as well as Providence and Rhode Island. It is an extremely digestible and entertaining history lesson.
