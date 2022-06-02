We’re so happy to welcome Rhea back to our pages. She’s agreed to come out of retirement to write an occasional piece when inspiration strikes.
As we speak, we are two-thirds the way through horse racing’s Triple Crown season with the second event, the Preakness Stakes, having run on May 21 and the Belmont Stakes taking place on June 11, but what I want to talk about today is my favorite of the three, the Kentucky Derby.
I should preface this by saying first of all that my mother’s side of the family, the Remillards, are mostly all horse race enthusiasts, living as they do not far from the Saratoga Race Track in upstate N.Y. I can remember as a kid visiting my grandmother in Cohoes during the month of August where a racing form lay on the big kitchen table and my uncles and my grandmother discussing what horses they were going to play as they ate lunch.
When my daughter Kathy was born on Aug. 20, 1964, at 6:09 and weighing in at 6lbs., 9oz., upon hearing the news, my grandmother, who was visiting my mother at the time, immediately picked up the phone and called Aunt Edna back home, telling her to play 6 and 9 in the daily double.
My mother, on the other hand, had never even been to a race until well into middle age when her sisters finally took her to the track. Far from being entranced by the experience, she was sorely disappointed by the fact that the race she was watching was over in little more than a heartbeat. Seems she had envisioned it being more like chase scenes in cowboy movies, where the action was a lot more prolonged.
I had never even thought about horse racing until several years ago when during a bridal shower my son Tom phoned and said he was getting ready to place an OTB bet on the Kentucky Derby that would be taking off within hours. We quickly had him placing bets for us as well and then turned TV on as soon as race time approached, screaming at our horses as they circled the track. How exciting! Who knew?
It wasn’t until a few years later that I once again took an interest in the Derby, placing friendly bets and thinking what fun it would be to host a Ladies’ Kentucky Derby Day party only to repeatedly forget all about it until it was too late, and then to be stymied by the whole pandemic thing when I did remember. This year, however, it was finally showtime, and it wasn’t limited to just the ladies.
As soon as I mentioned the idea during my birthday celebration in April, the response was enthusiastic. The words were no sooner out of my mouth than my daughters were Googling traditional Derby Day foods and drinks. When I brought the subject up to my knitting group, fingers were flying across keyboards in search of fancy Derby hats at affordable prices. The Derby was just three weeks away, so there was no time to waste.
There was a lot of moaning about what to wear, cries of “I don’t even own a dress anymore,” and “I don’t own anything fancy enough,” to which I kept insisting, “Forget the dress. It’s all about the hat!”
By the time Derby Day rolled around, we were ready to go.
I had typed up a spreadsheet with the names and numbers of the horses, the jockeys, and the odds to hand out to guests as they arrived, knowing full well that most of them probably had no idea who was even running. There would be “friendly betting” in house at $10/bet, with the pot going to the winner and splitting as needed. Since Rita had worked as a bank teller for years, she agreed to take care of the money end of things, in effect acting as our bookie.
Barbara came equipped to deal with the booze ... genuine Mint Juleps in the correct cups, and something else that involved cranberry juice and vodka, plus assorted beers.
Kathy made something called Benedictine Spread, plus shrimp cocktail, I prepared the Pimento Cheese Spread for the traditional sandwiches, and there was, of course, a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken on the table in addition to other snacks.
Everyone was in high spirits, and the ladies were all justifiably proud of their fancy hats. I had made my own, putting it together just that morning, hot gluing big poufy roses onto the $10 floppy white hat from Walmart, painfully gluing my finger to everything I touched and then inadvertently gluing the hat to the kitchen counter, but it all came out okay in the end.
Things got really lively as the horses lined up, the gates opened, and the race began, everyone screaming encouragement to their horses. Then shock as the 80-1 odds long shot ran away with the race. Three bets, however, had been placed on the 2nd place finisher, so the $230 pot was split three ways.
It was a blast. It was everything I had hoped it would be. And although, figuratively speaking, I may have lost my shirt on the Derby bets I had placed at the casino the day before, I at least managed to hang onto my hat, and a lovely hat it was.
Rhea Bouchard Powers is a writer form Cumberland.
